There are plenty of fashion, electrical and homeware Black Friday deals pretty much everywhere you look, but it's the beauty stuff that's really got me buzzing. While brands are doing their own thing, beauty websites such as Beauty Bay and Cult Beauty are seizing the opportunity to offer deals across their entire stock. With this in mind, let's take a look at Cult Beauty's best Black Friday deals...

This year, Cult Beauty has a dedicated Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale page, which they will be updating daily to include more brands and more discounts. Right now for example, the page shows that brands like Jouer, Lime Crime, Becca and Too Faced all have 30 percent off, while individual deals are listed below, with plenty of palettes from Morphe and rose/jade rollers included.

Cult Beauty are calling their version of Black Friday 'Black Out', and promise to offer up to 40% off on selected brands and products up until Cyber Monday (Monday 26 November). Pretty impressive, considering the website stocks all of your fave beauty brands, including Huda Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Drunk Elephant, Morphe, Becca, Lime Crime, Anastasia Beverly Hills and The Inkey List.

As well as these daily deals, the retailer is also offering discounts if you pass certain spend thresholds. If you spend over £20, you can get 15% off your order (using the code BLACKOUT15), 20% off when you spend over £150 (BLACKOUT20) and 25% off when you spend £250 or more (BLACKOUT25).

With this in mind, I've picked out the top buys from Cult Beauty, with hopes that they may reach the Black Friday sales any day now...

Tata Harper Resurfacing Serum £77 Cult Beauty This may be pricey, but it's one of the year's best launches. Using AHAs and BHAs, it gently sloughs away dead skin and leaves a noticeable glow.

Oribe Gold Lust Transfomative Masque £57 Cult Beauty Oribe is my absolute favourite haircare brand. It's super expensive, but sales like Black Friday mean you can stock up for a little less ££. My recommendation? This amazing mask.

The Inkey List Retinol Serum £9.99 Cult Beauty The Inkey List's skincare is already super affordable, but every little helps! Pick up their retinol serum, which rivals some of the more luxurious formulas out there on the market.

Le Labo Santal 33 £125 Cult Beauty There's something about Santal 33 that drives people wild. I once had someone chase me down the street to ask what fragrance I was wearing, and it was this. Take advantage of the sales if this goes in.

Lime Crime Unicorn Hair £15 Cult Beauty This vegan hair dye comes in a bunch of bold, brilliant shades and is packaged in the most fun pot. Pick them all up in the sales and go rogue.