There are certain moments in a person's life that you never forget. For example, your first kiss. Whether it was good or bad, you never forget it. There's also that time when you finally got your driver's license, moved into your own apartment, met the person you assumed was your soulmate and, of course, whispered, "I love you," to a sex toy at 3 a.m. on a Wednesday. For me, the latter just happened and I will never be the same.

Dame Products' newest flexible vibrator Pom was so comfortable in my hand, that I didn't want to put it down. Not just because it was so cozy there, but because it made my vulva and clitoris very, very happy campers. It offers the most intense of vibration choices, and I'm all about intense. But for those who aren't, you still have four other intensities to pick from. Pom not only brings us even one step closer to closing the pleasure gap, but it highlights the importance of sexual wellness, too.

Amanda Chatel

"Over the course of the past few years, we've truly realized just how important masturbation is to overall wellbeing," Alex Fine, co-founder and CEO of Dame Products, tells Bustle. "We've seen the rise of the 'self-care' movement, but we've felt that masturbation is often left out of that conversation. We knew we wanted to create a product that made masturbation feel easy, natural and most of all — good. Which is why we created Pom."

So what makes Pom so fantastic? Here's why it's something to consider.

1 Lots Of Research Went Into It Dame Products While this isn't to suggest that research isn't applied to the creation of so many other sex toys, Dame Products takes their research to a whole new level, by having face-to-face conversations with people of various ages, body types, and orientations, and having testers. I tried the prototype for Eva II and sat in on a roundtable discussion about what we did and didn't like about the original Eva. "We surveyed over a thousand people (who are part of our Dame Labs program), and found that — when it comes to masturbation tools — people with vulvas want clitoral vibes that are simple, intuitive, and gratifying," Fine says. It cannot be stated enough, that 70 to 80 percent of people with vulvas need clitoral stimulation to climax. Pom delivers on that clitoral stimulation.

2 It's The Most Ergonomic Toy I've Ever Had The Pleasure Of Using Dame Products Even the toys that deliver in the clitoral stimulation department, can give your hand a cramp after awhile. Or even a kink in your arm, depending on how you're holding it and for how long. This isn't the case with Pom. Pom literally sits in the palm of your hand, as if it that's where it's always belonged, and it's flexible as opposed to stiff — like other vibrators can sometimes be. "Pom is reminiscent of the human hand, flexible, ergonomic, and provides broad stimulation and a pointed ridge so you can customize and own your masturbation experience," Fine says. Speaking of that pointed ridge...

3 The Design Includes A Ridge That's Pure Magic Dame Products If you look at the ridge that sort of comes down into a point, then you'll understand why that's the money spot. When Pom is placed in your hand, the pointed ridge part of the design hugs your clitoris, in a sort of scooping way. From there, you can decide between four patterns and five intensities. It's also designed to make changing between those patterns and intensities easier than most other toys because of the placement of the controller on it.

4 But The Ridge Is Just The Beginning Dame Products While the clitoris has roughly 8,000 nerve endings (twice as many as a penis), it's not the only part of the vagina that can enjoy pleasure. Although this particular product isn't made for penetrative use, meaning there's no G-spot stimulation, the flexibility, the width, and the shape provide for overall stimulation of the vulva — something that's not just enjoyable, but a good foreplay technique, before making your way up to your clitoris. "One of our main goals with this toy is to make it easy and enjoyable for people to incorporate masturbation into their self-care routines," Fine says. "Taking time for yourself to feel good comes in many different ways, but masturbation should be one of them... in our eyes at least!"

5 You Can Take It Anywhere Dame Products OK, not anywhere. But because Pom is waterproof (hello, bubble bath!) and whisper quiet (hello, masturbating at home over the holiday season!), it allows itself to be used in different spaces, different scenarios, and similar to both Eva and Fin, you can get through TSA with Pom no problem.