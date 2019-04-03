While fans will miss exclaiming "Ew, David!" along with Alexis and the rest of the Rose family, the creator of Schitt's Creek has the perfect reason for bringing the show to an end. Just a few weeks after it was announced that the next season would be its last, Dan Levy explained why Schitt's Creek is ending with Season 6: to avoid ruining the show, and, by extension, the "safe haven" that it created for fans.

In a recent interview with E! News, Levy — who created and stars in the show along with his father, Eugene — reflected on the decision to end the show after Season 6, despite the fact that it has never been more popular. "I think that was just a happy coincidence, he explained, adding, "It's strange because I think in a way, the commerce of television really affects the creators. I think for us, it's never really been about that. For us, every season, sure it means we're employed for one more year, but really what it means is that we get to continue telling these people's stories."

But even though more people than ever before have fallen in love with the hijinks of the Rose family, Levy said that he felt that continuing the show after its natural end would be doing a disservice to the characters that fans adore. "I think the audience, the fans of the show, have really come to rely on it as like a safe space in a dark time," Levy told the outlet. "And the thought of pushing that past its expiry date for the sake of just being able to do another season — I care too much about our viewers and about our characters to risk taking them farther than they need to be taken."

He continued, "So, it was always planned that this was going to be the end. And I really had no interest in pushing that any further and potentially compromising a good thing." Part of the "safe space" that Levy has created with the show is the feeling of love and support that the characters — specifically Levy's David and his boyfriend and business partner, Patrick (Noah Reid) — have experienced by living in Schitt's Creek. Though the show hasn't shied away from showing the pair working through conflict, Levy has made it clear that he didn't want their romance to feel like a lesson for viewers, but rather a natural, touching relationship.

"I sort of feel like as human beings, we learn through experience and what we see. And I'm only going to speak for myself in this capacity, but I don't really take in a lot when I feel like I'm being taught something," Levy explained to E! News. "I don't want these characters to be, you know, a lesson for people to learn about queerness. I think that the better lesson, what will resonate deeper is just showing people in love. It's really hard to turn away from two people who are falling in love."

"And so, as a result, it was really sort of a mandate from day one that we were never going to paint these characters with a brush that was different than what we were sort of painting our straight characters with," the actor and writer continued. "I think for a long time I was watching nothing but tragedy befall queer characters on television, and the idea of creating a world where, in this particular case two men were falling in love with absolutely no push back, and to be able to depict how much joy that can bring, not just to the characters who are falling in love, but to the community itself who gets to watch it, was important."

Levy echoed those sentiments at the Canadian Screen Awards on March 31, where Schitt's Creek was named Best TV Comedy. In his acceptance speech, Levy explained that, "In Schitt’s Creek we are writing a world that examines the transformational effects of love when the threat of hate and intolerance has been removed from the equation."

"While that’s not a reality for many," Levy admitted, "Our goal is to shine a light out there that asks the question, What if it was? Wouldn’t we all be happier if we were able to love out loud?"

It might be coming to an end soon, but based on Levy's comments — and the way that fans everywhere have responded to David and Patrick's romance — it seems as if the love that the show fosters will live on, long after Season 6 comes to an end.