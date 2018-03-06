With the 90th Academy Awards come and gone, beauty and fashion pundits can now have the week to lean back, gather their pictures, and figure out the latest trends. And while they might go over the actresses' looks with a fine tooth comb, let's remember that the gentlemen brought equally as strong of an A-game. From Adam Rippon gloriously wearing a leather harness under his tuxedo to Chadwick Boseman leaving his tux at home and opting for an embroidered jacket, there were a lot of fashion-forward moves coming from the gents. And that includes their makeup as well. Daniel Kaluuya wore Fenty Beauty's ProFltr Foundation on the red carpet, and Twitter is here for it.

Fenty Beauty's Twitter account announced that little bit of beauty trivia on March 5, much to the delight of fans everywhere. In its tweet, the brand wrote, "Oscars ready with Daniel Kaluuya # PROFILTR Foundation in #480 & #490 Makeup by @ Ber__Amos," and attached a photo of Kaluuya looking airbrushed and flawless.

Kaluuya was nominated for Best Actor for his leading role in Get Out, but also is known for his role as W'Kabi in the blockbuster hit, Black Panther. He took center stage on the red carpet by wearing a velvet bronze tuxedo jacket and bow tie, and seeing how his outfit was perfectly sorted, he had to get his makeup onto the same playing field. Which is why he chose one of the best brands in the business: Fenty Beauty.

Fenty Beauty has not only won accolades for its products, but has completely shaken up the beauty world in general by making inclusivity apart of its brand DNA. It's one of the only few brands that has a wide range of skin tone shade for its foundations and concealers, opening up a wide array of color-matching options for people of color. While there are more and more brands that are branching out to include darker shades in their product launches (and not adding them on after the fact, or opening a separate dark skin tone line,) Fenty was one of the first to make it the norm. And because of its inclusive shade range, Amber Amos, Kaluuya's makeup artist, was able to find his exact shade by mixing two of Fenty's foundations.

Amos herself is an accomplished artist, doing makeup for the cast of Stranger Things and editorial work for Mod Fashion magazine, so she knows her way around products. The two Fenty Beauty foundations she chose were #480 and #490, which are the two darkest hues on the Fenty color spectrum.

Fans loved this fact, crowning Kaluuya the new Fenty Beauty king.

Some people didn't immediately realize that men who worked in the movie industry also wear makeup, so there was a lot of enlightening on the thread, too. When one follower asked what he needed makeup for, two users jumped in and provided info. "Bright lights and close cameras can do weird things to faces, sometimes makeup can soften that," the tweeter shared.

Others were impressed with the immaculate blending job, pointing out they couldn't even tell he had anything on.

Some were theorizing and hoping that the entire cast of Black Panther used Fenty Beauty while filming.

Others were into his super subtle strobing game, highlighting just the right points to create a dewy, healthy aesthetic.

Let's see if Rihanna casts him in her next Fenty Beauty campaign and makes it official.