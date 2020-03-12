Harry Potter fans can rest easy in knowing that, despite what you may have heard, Daniel Radcliffe doesn't have coronavirus. The actor spoke with Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery on March 11, one day after fake BBC News Twitter account under the handle @BBCNewsTonight tweeted that the 30-year-old had tested "positive" for the virus. The account has since been suspended.

After his publicist had already denied the rumor, Radcliffe spoke out on Wednesday. "I think it's just because I look ill all the time, so you can believably say it about me. 'Cause I'm very pale," he joked after making clear he has not tested positive for COVID-19. "But, you know, flattered they chose me."

Radcliffe went on to explain that he first heard about the rumor on March 11 when walking into the hair and makeup room for a play he was doing. He said the makeup artist told him, "My niece has just texted me and told me you've got corona." And though he was shocked by the misinformation, the actor isn't unfamiliar with the idea that there's false information about him online. "That is the internet," he told the radio show about the rumor spreading so quickly. Thankfully, Radcliffe is OK. Coronavirus is of course nothing to make light of, especially when it comes to saying someone has it when they in fact do not.

BBCNewsTonight/Twitter

Not only have people have died from COVID-19 worldwide, but the World Health Organization (WHO) has even labeled the coronavirus a global pandemic. It's OK to be concerned about celebrities when it comes to coronavirus, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, but it's definitely best to wait until they confirm any news themselves before panicking. According to a report from BuzzFeed, the group claiming to be behind the Radcliffe coronavirus hoax might have other hoaxes planned for the future, so fans should be skeptical of what they read on Twitter.

