As Coronavirus continues its spread around the world, it was inevitable that some of the world's greatest stars would be affected. And now, the time has come. Tom Hanks tested positive for coronavirus, alongside his wife, the actor announced on his Twitter account Wednesday, March 11. Though, in typical Hanks fashion, he seemed relatively relaxed about the whole situation.

"Hello folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," his statement began. After recounting some of his and his wife's coronavirus symptoms, which included chills and night fevers, Hanks continued. "To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive." Now would be the time when some might panic, but not Hanks. After all, the Oscar-winner and all around beloved nice guy is nothing if not clearheaded.

The actor is currently in Australia for pre-production for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays Presley's manager. It is there that he tested positive for COVID-19. Deadline reported that Warner Bros. is currently working with Australian health agencies to ensure the safety of the production and all those involved. In a separate statement, the studio confirmed that "a company member from our Elvis feature film" had tested positive for COVID-19.

Hanks, meanwhile, assured fans that he was safe and following doctor's advice. "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," he wrote. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" Leave it to Tom Hanks to be positive, even in the face of an official pandemic.

He concluded his statement, promising to "keep the world posted and updated," and asking fans to "take care of yourselves!" Then, as he is known to do, the actor shared a photo of what appears to be one, lonely rubber glove. (For years Hanks has been using his Twitter account to share photos of lost, solitary gloves, shoes, hats, and other accessories. A tradition, it seems, not even a coronavirus can interrupt.) It is, in other words, the most Tom Hanks announcement a Tom Hanks could ever hope to write. And, hopefully, a sign that he and his wife are already on the road to recovery.

