The race for the all important Christmas number one is always somewhat heated, and this year is certainly no different. As some of the biggest names in music battle it out with the hopes of reaching the top of the UK Charts, an unlikely candidate will be joining them this year. Sir David Attenborough is reportedly going for Christmas No. 1.

No, your eyes are not deceiving you, the actual Sir David Attenborough is said to be releasing his very own Christmas single this year, along with an entire album which is due to be released on Friday. As reported by The Sun, the song was recorded while the national treasure was visiting South America. The single is titled "La Llegada", which translates as "The Arrival", and will be the subject of a social media campaign which aims to bag the legendary BBC presenter the number one spot this Christmas. The track will make its radio debut exclusively on Jo Whiley & Simon Mayo's Radio 2 Drive Time show, where Sir David himself is expected to promote the single by giving a live interview on Wednesday.

"La Llegada" (The Arrival) is described as a celebratory song which features Eladio Martinez and his Orchestra, that includes three harps, four guitars, and a guitarron, according to The Sun.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Planet Earth presenter's new album, reportedly titled David Attenborough - My Field Recordings from Across the Planet, is said to include music that was recorded in the 1950s and 1960s, that will be played alongside the broadcaster's iconic speaking voice. The album was reportedly recorded using a portable tape recorder, which Attenborough is thought to have taken with him during his ventures to locations including Madagascar and Tonga, in order to capture the sounds of the local musicians. Despite not being the sound of a typical Christmas release, it seems those behind the record are determined to reach the coveted top spot on this year's Christmas chart. One source at Wrasse, the record label releasing both the single and album, told The Sun "We’re going to start a campaign: David Attenborough for Christmas number one."

If the campaign behind the British TV icon is successful, Sir David will become the oldest person ever to have a number one single in the UK, beating the current record holder Tom Jones, who previously hit the top of the charts with his Comic Relief cover single, "Islands in the Stream."

Netflix on YouTube

The 92 year-old also recently announced his latest television venture, Our Planet. The nature documentary, which will be available to stream on Netflix, takes viewers around the world on a "spectacular journey" across all continents, according to the Express. Speaking about the new eight-part series, Attenborough revealed: "Our Planet will take viewers on a spectacular journey of discovery showcasing the beauty and fragility of our natural world. Today we have become the greatest threat to the health of our home but there’s still time for us to address the challenges we’ve created, if we act now. We need the world to pay attention," and continued "Our Planet brings together some of the world’s best filmmakers and conservationists and I’m delighted to help bring this important story to millions of people worldwide."

Our Planet will debut on Netflix on Friday 5 April 2019.