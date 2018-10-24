Oh, autumn. As much as I adore your crisp leaves and cosy afternoons, seeing pics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Bondi Beach earlier this week has made me kinda jealous. It turns out they're not the only national treasures currently down under either, as the Beckhams are enjoying a family holiday in Sydney. If their social media updates are anything to go by it looks like the gang are making the most of what Australia has to offer, but they're also there for another very important reason and it relates to the royals.

You see, part of the purpose of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour was to open the 2018 Invictus Games, which Harry created. As David is an ambassador for this year's games, his presence was also required. Beckham announced the news in August via a touching Instagram post, where he highlighted the strength and resilience of the "many serving, veteran and wounded British armed forces personnel" that he has "been lucky enough to meet and work with."

"I'm incredibly proud to announce I will be an Ambassador for this year's Invictus Games in Sydney," he wrote. "The entire Invictus Games team, lead by the Duke of Sussex, has achieved remarkable things in such a short space of time, using sport as a powerful force to rehabilitate and unite and I can't wait to be a part of the energy and excellence of the Games this year."

According to Hello! magazine, the Beckhams touched down in Sydney over the weekend, which coincided with the opening ceremony of the Games on Saturday (Oct. 20). David is due to make several appearances during the games — which will be running until Oct. 27. But while he's off-duty he and his family have been making their most of their stay in the New South Wales capital.

Whenever the Beckhams are on holiday, more often than not they take to their Insta stories to document their adventures. This visit is no different, with David, Victoria, Cruz, and Romeo all sharing their once in a lifetime experiences with the world.

The clan first visited Glenworth Valley Outdoor Adventures, and taking "some time out on their visit to Australia for the Invictus Games to enjoy a day of quad biking and abseiling [...] with 3 of their 4 children today," the adventure company wrote on an Insta post.

David then climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge with his boys Romeo and Cruz, taking in world-famous sites including the Sydney Opera House. Victoria opted to stay with seven-year-old Harper for a mother and daughter day at a nail salon, the Daily Mail reported. Victoria also posted an adorable pic of the two reading her Australian cover issue of Vogue.

While Harry and Meghan have since moved on to the Fiji portion of their royal tour, the Aussies still have British royalty on their soil in the form of the Beckhams.

And it looks like the fam are totally enjoying their time in Australia, and I'm totally not jealous. Not one bit. Just excuse me while I start researching the best places to stay in Sydney...