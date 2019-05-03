The Beckhams must be Britain's most iconic family, save for the royals. And as celeb royalty themselves, I'm always keen to know what the Beckhams are up to, as these guys are basically a British institution in their own right. So, I'm well aware that David's been gearing up for his 44th birthday for a while now, and to mark the occasion, this is what went down at David Beckham's family birthday celebration. It looks as though Britain's answer to the Kardashians are a closer, more loved up unit than ever. God save the Becks and all that.

Celebrating the big 44 on Tuesday, David kept things a little more lowkey than usual this year, opting to spend most of the day at the the family home, where Victoria captured much of the day on her Instagram feed and story. Over on her IG, you'll find an adorable clip of daughter Harper presenting her dad with a chocolate cake at dinner, and David looking chuffed as he's wished a happy birthday, surrounded by his whole family. Cute.

On her Instagram feed, Victoria posted a loved up looking snap of her, David, and their children, captioning it: "family birthday dinner @davidbeckham xxx kisses x".

David himself posted snaps of his kids at his birthday meal to this story, thanking them for "the perfect birthday." While eldest son Brooklyn has kept it low-key and opted not to post anything commemorating the occasion onto his Instagram, second oldest Romeo posted a photo of him, dad and little sister Harper, captioning it: "Happy birthday dad I hope you have an amazing day ❤️ love you so much @davidbeckham."

As the Daily Mail reported, David's 44th year kicked off with a homemade sausage sandwich. He was then reportedly presented with a mix of gifts from his wife, Victoria. He received some La Roche Posay deodorant, alongside a pretty extra personalised designer bag.

As the paper also reported, the Beckhams' mansion was decked out with balloons and birthday paraphernalia. Honestly, it's just so sweet to see this family thriving. The love they all feel for another is palpable just from all the Instagram posts. But on top of all the family stuff, David also received a birthday message from Game of Thrones' Brienne of Tarth, as the Evening Standard reports.

Actor Gwendoline Christine was fully in character as she wished him a happy 44th, telling him "I will shield your back and keep your counsel and give my life for yours if need be. I swear it by the old gods and the new." "Happy birthday from Brienne of Tarth," she signed off. Turns out David's a total GoT nerd, who knew?! Still, having his day start off with a sausage sandwich and capped off with a sign of support from a Game of Throner sounds like the ideal birthday to me. Looks like 44 is set to be a great one for David.