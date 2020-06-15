Dean's Birthday Message To Caelynn Pokes Fun At Their 'BiP' Split

The relationship between Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes may have gotten off to a rocky start on Bachelor in Paradise, but that doesn't mean they don't have a good sense of humor about it. In fact, Dean recently posted a sweet birthday message to Caelynn on Instagram, which both poked fun at their complicated history and reaffirmed to fans that the two of them are in a much better place these days.

"This time last year, some jerk was breaking up with her on a beach in mexico," Dean captioned the post, alongside various images of him and Caelynn together. "Hopefully this birthday goes a little smoother for @caelynnmillerkeyes." As many Bachelor fans know, the "jerk" Dean is referencing here is none other than himself. He broke it off with Caelynn on Paradise last season in a very emotional departure.

At the time, he claimed that he wanted her to be free to find someone who could offer her the type of love and commitment that she was looking for — something that he felt he couldn't provide. This prompted him to leave Mexico shortly thereafter. However, Dean later returned to ask Caelynn to leave the series with him — in his iconic van — and try to make their relationship work away from all of the cameras. She agreed, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Since leaving BiP, Dean and Caelynn have become pretty inseparable, at least according to their social media. In fact, they even adopted a dog together earlier this year named Pappy, who shows up rather frequently on both of their Instagram accounts. Many fans have also speculated that the two of them are secretly married due to a ring Dean has been rocking on his left hand and a few cryptic Instagram comments from Caelynn. Neither of them have confirmed or denied the marriage rumors, either because there's some truth to the gossip or simply just to torture us. Both options seem equally possible at this point.

But whether their relationship is legally binding or not, it appears these two are still going strong. Dean may regret his decision for hurting Caelynn last year on her birthday, but this latest message indicates that he has no intention of letting history repeat itself.