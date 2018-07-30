Almost a week after Demi Lovato was admitted to the hospital for a reported overdose, someone close to her is speaking out. On Sunday, Lovato's longtime backup dancer, Dani Vitale, shared a sweet message with her Twitter followers about the situation, according to Us Weekly. And although she didn't offer any new details about Lovato's condition or what might be going on, it sounds like she's ready to support her friend in any way she can.

On Tuesday, July 24, TMZ first reported that Lovato was hospitalized after an ambulance was called to her home in Hollywood Hills. Since then, a statement from her rep announced that the singer is "awake and with her family." There have been many unconfirmed reports about what could be happening, but Lovato herself has yet to open up. Even so, Lovato's friends and fans have been sharing their love for her all over social media in the days that have passed, and now, it's Vitale's turn.

In her heartfelt message, Vitale wrote that although she wasn't with Lovato when the reported overdose happened, she is with her now (presumably in the hospital), and also seemed to hint at the fact that fans should be kind to those who are close to Lovato, like Vitale herself, because they love her too.

This post comes after a lot of fans have tweeted blaming Vitale and Lovato's other friends for the reported overdose, but like Vitale pointed out in her message, there's no need for more negativity aimed at a situation that is likely already very difficult. As Vitale explained:

"I was not with Demi when the incident happened, but I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means the world to me just as she does to all of you. Like all of you, I have nothing but love in my heart for her. There is no need for any negativity toward the ones who care about Demi at this time. There is too much of it in this world as it is."

So far, this is the first time Vitale has spoken out about the situation, although on July 18, she did tweet a photo from Lovato's Tell Me You Love Me Tour, where she's been working on choreography.

Unfortunately, in the six days since Lovato's hospitalization first happened, there haven't been many updates on her condition since her rep released this statement to Bustle last week:

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

Hopefully, fans will get good news about Lovato soon — and Lovato's friends and loved ones will get a break from the speculation about who was or wasn't involved in the reported overdose. What matters most right now is Lovato's recovery, and it sounds like with friends like Vitale, she has a strong support system by her side every step of the way.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).