Demi Lovato's 'Survivor' Neck Tattoo Makes A Powerful Statement

Fans of Demi Lovato likely already know she's on a social media hiatus (she last posted to her Instagram account on Dec. 4) explaining that the next time her followers hear from her, she'll have new music. That, however, hasn't stopped Demi Lovato's "Survivor" tattoo from hitting the internet. The delicate piece of ink is a powerful bit of art that fits with the rest of Lovato's collection.

According to Allure, tattoo artist Dr. Woo took to his Instagram to showcase Lovato's new neck tattoo. (Yes, neck tattoo — ouch!) The new piece is all script with the delicate lettering reading "Survivor" falling at the base of the "Stone Cold" singer's neck. Dr. Woo captioned the photo, "On a real one," with a flexing bicep and praying hands emoji when he uploaded the image.

The new tattoo is a powerful statement for those familiar with Lovato's struggles. In 2018, she was hospitalized for an alleged overdose, and the tattoo could likely be in reference to her experience. Lovato has been vocal about her struggles with mental health, substance abuse, and disordered eating on social media, in interviews, and in her own work even making a documentary for YouTube, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, where she discusses everything that led up to her initial decision to seek treatment.

Her "Survivor" tattoo is certainly fitting.

The ink, however, isn't Lovato's only piece of meaningful art. The recording artist has quite the collection already with many of them also created by Dr. Woo.

Back in May, the celebrity tattoo artist gave Lovato what she deemed her "most meaningful" tattoo. The piece is a portrait of her late great grandmother who, according to Refinery29, passed away in 2016. In the caption of the photo Lovato uploaded to Instagram, she wrote, "This is for you Mimaw. You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. I love you more. Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me.. it’s stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten."

Prior to getting the tattoo of her great grandmother, Lovato got another meaningful piece of art from tattoo artist Winter Stone. In June, she was inked with the word "Me" in typewriter font on the palm-facing side of her ring finger. According to her caption, the new script is a reminder for the singer to put herself first.

When it comes to her tattoos, Lovato seems to always have a message behind her new pieces. Her new "Survivor" neck tattoo is no exception.