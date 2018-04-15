The band is getting back together again. OK, not really, but Destiny's Child's reunion at Coachella this weekend will sure make you with that they would. The iconic girl group's final lineup — Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams — reunited onstage at Coachella on Saturday night, and their performance together was just about as magical as you could've imagined. If you don't believe it, just watch it for yourself.

As if making history as the first Black woman to headline Coachella wasn't already enough for Beyoncé, the queen put on a show that was nothing short of phenomenal, and made sure to make the entire event as epic and as memorable as possible. And since even she knew that this was going to be a performance that no one would want to miss, Beyoncé sent out a special message to the BeyHive just hours before taking the stage, preparing her fans for what was to come.

"I am so excited to see the BeyHive tonight at Coachella," she wrote in a post on her official Facebook page. "We have been working hard and have a special show planned for you so please be safe and stay hydrated. We need your energy! There will be an hour intermission before my performance, so mark your spot, charge your phones, grab your drinks. Can't wait to see y'all at 11:05pm!"

At that point, everyone pretty much agreed that Queen Bey was about to steal the show, but what no one was prepared for was what came next. Her set was pure magic, but what really made everyone, ahem, lose their breath, was the moment she brought out Destiny's Child. And if you weren't lucky enough to catch the entire performance via the Coachella livestream, a video of the group's set has already been shared on Twitter — so feel free to spend your entire Sunday looping the video until you've memorized all of the choreography.

Saturday night's performance marks the first time that the group has performed on stage together in three years. The last time that they hit the stage together was at the 2015 Stellar Awards. The newly-reunited group sang a handful of their most popular old tunes, including some changed up versions of "Lose My Breath," "Say My Name," and "Soldier." They also wore matching camouflage outfits that are a bit reminiscent of the ensembles they wore in the "Survivor" video.

Much like Bey's highly-anticipated performance at the festival, a Destiny's Child reunion at Coachella is something that many fans have been discussing since 2017. Rumors swirled that the group would make their way back to the stage after Kelly Rowland shared a throwback photo of the outfit she wore when Beyonce brought her and Michelle out during her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013. Beyoncé also posted a photo to her own Instagram in December, in which she wore an AC/DC shirt with her jacket covering the AC.

These two posts could have been small hints at this performance, or they both could have just been coincidences. Either way, we're not exactly mad about the fact that peoples' suspicions were confirmed with this performance. Destiny's Child's reunion was filled with so much nostalgia and energy, and it pretty much gave everyone everything they needed and more.

Beyoncé was supposed to perform at Coachella in 2017, but ended up postponing her performance after announcing that she was pregnant with twins Sir and Rumi Carter. She reportedly told the crowd last night that rescheduling her set gave her time to "dream and dream and dream with two beautiful souls in my belly," which is basically how the unforgettable performance came to be.

Though fans are now calling for Destiny's Child to officially get back together again, it's not something that people should hold their breath for right now — but if the group decides they want to reunite once more during the On the Run Tour this summer no one would be mad.