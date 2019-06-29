The wedding reality fans everywhere have been anticipating for months has finally happened, and Jax and Brittany made sure that their guests have a weekend that was worth waiting for. The over-the-top details about Vanderpump Rules star Jax and Brittany's wedding will make you wish you scored an invite to their Kentucky-set, fairy tale nuptials. Southern Charm's Shep Rose posted videos of the ceremony and the couple's first kiss as husband and wife on his Instagram story, confirming that Jax and Brittany said "I Do" on Saturday, June 29. Lance Bass officiated the ceremony, as confirmed by Shep's IG Stories as well.

The festivities kicked off on Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28 with a pool party at the couple's wedding venue, the Kentucky Castle in Brittany's hometown of Versailles, Kentucky. The happy couple were joined by several of their Vanderpump Rules costars, including Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz, who documented the events on their respective social media accounts.

After the pool party, the pair treated their friends and family to a rehearsal dinner at the Kentucky Castle, which Jax commemorated with a photo of himself and Brittany — wearing a very appropriate white dress covered in hearts — kissing on a grand staircase. "One more day!!!" he captioned the sweet snap, adding a few dancing and ring emojis.

The next day, Brittany treated her bridesmaids and friends to a "spa and pamper day" with blowouts by Drybar, as Brittany's friend Lyndi Huddleston, called it on her Instagram Story.

After being primped and pampered, the happy couple embarked on a "Meet and Greet," as Jax called it on his Instagram Story, which involved treating their loved ones to a tour of Kentucky via a party bus. One the bus, Brittany and her friends, including Kristen and Ariana, danced and rapped along to Jagged Edge's early 2000s classic, "Let's Get Married," while Katie filmed the picturesque town of Versailles from the window.

The pre-wedding party wrapped up on Friday night with a Taco Bell truck, which pulled up to the Kentucky Castle courtyard to treat the guests to a late night snack. "Are you kidding me?" a surprised Brittany exclaimed on her Instagram Story. "This is the best!" The bride-to-be also shared an adorable Boomerang of herself dancing with tacos ahead of her big day, while Jax posted a video thanking Taco Bell for coming out to their wedding celebrations.

Of course, the Taco Bell truck wasn't the only big surprise for Jax and Brittany's wedding day; on Friday, Lala Kent's fiancé, Rand Emmett, shared a picture from his private jet alongside Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken. "We’re here Kentucky!!!" Rand captioned the snap. Shortly before the wedding, Brittany had told People that it seemed unlikely that Lisa would be able to make the wedding, as her mother, Jean, passed away unexpectedly last week. "Unfortunately, Lisa probably isn’t going to be able to make it because of her mother’s passing, which is so sad," Brittany said at the time. "I feel so bad for her that she had to go through all of this."

Ahead of the actual wedding ceremony on Saturday, Lala shared a sweet message to the happy couple on her Instagram story, gushing that, "Tomorrow, two of my best friends will become one." Alongside a red carpet photo of Jax and Brittany, the reality star continued, "I'm honored to be a part of your magical day. Your journey is inspiring and beautiful. May no one ever take away from the foundation you have built. You deserve all the happiness in the universe."

On the morning of her big day, Brittany and her bridesmaids enjoyed some donuts and girl time, while one of the bride's friends revealed on social media that guests tucked into Mamaw's beer cheese — which the happy couple owns — as part of their goodie bag treats.

After three years of dating, Jax popped the question back in June 2018, surprising his longtime love with a sparkling diamond ring during a beachfront meal at Neptune's Net in Malibu, California. "I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives!" Brittany gushed on Instagram at the time. "I am the happiest girl ever right now."

And the couple certainly looked happy as they said "I Do," as well.