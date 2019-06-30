These newlyweds are married again, because everyone knows that two weddings are better than one. On Saturday, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wed in a ceremony in France, as per People. Details from the outlet reveal the couple tied the knot surrounded by family, friends, and even their beloved puppy, Porky Basquiat. Turner and Jonas got married at Château du Martinay in Carpentras, France, according to E! News. The couple arrived in France a week or so early, and have been exploring Paris and surrounding areas ahead of the big day.

In May, Turner and Jonas married in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple's ceremony on Saturday was a more traditional affair — Turner wore a classic white lace dress designed by Louis Vuitton, while Jonas opted for a traditional tuxedo. "Sophie wore a long lace dress with sleeves," an unnamed source told E! News. "Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows. Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony."

Despite record heat in Europe, Turner and Jonas were surrounded by friends and family for the ceremony, according to People. Sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra was of course in attendance, while supermodel Ashley Graham was also spotted heading to the event. On Friday, Turner and Jonas hosted a rehearsal dinner, wearing matching red outfits, as per People. By Turner's side was her Game of Thrones co-star and best friend, Maisie Williams, who was one of two maids of honor. Williams posted a photo of her white outfit from the rehearsal dinner on Instagram, writing, "white party for the bride and groom."

Diplo reportedly deejayed the reception, and managed not to leak the event on social media, despite his prior track record. In May, Diplo live-streamed Turner and Jonas' wedding in Las Vegas, not realizing the ceremony was the real deal, as per People. On Sunday, the DJ joked about the incident on Instagram, posting a photo of himself in a suit heading to the second wedding.

He wrote: "This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony. Heard it was lovely tho."

Since arriving in France, Jonas and Turner have shared several memories on social media. Jonas posted a photo kissing Turner on Instagram, and the Eiffel Tower can be spotted in the distance. He captioned the photo "French me." Turner posted the same picture and caption on her own Instagram. Last week, Jonas shared another photo napping with Turner on Instagram, and in the picture, their dog Porky can be seen sleeping too. Porky attended the wedding ceremony on Saturday, according to W Magazine, and even wore a dog tuxedo.

The week in Paris isn't the first time Turner has set off to Europe for wedding preparations. In early June, Turner embarked on an official bachelorette party in Spain, as per People. Williams reportedly planned the festivities. The bride's friend Blair Noel posted a photo from the bachelorette party, which included plenty of wigs and dancing. In Late May, Jonas also had a European Bachelor party in Ibiza, as reported by People. Jonas posted a photo from the celebration on Instagram, writing, "THE BOY. THE BOYS. THE BOYS. Incredible weekend full of celebration In Ibiza. Love you all. "

It's unclear how much of their big day Turner and Jonas plan to share with fans, especially after their first ceremony was accidentally leaked. Even with the few details spilled thus far, it's clear Turner and Jonas' big day was a magical one from their (very secret) Diplo DJ set to their dog's attendance.