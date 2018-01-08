Did Anyone Not Wear Black To The 2018 Golden Globes? Here's Who Skipped The Sartorial Protest

There are no rules saying celebrities have to show up wearing any particular color to an awards show. People usually take sartorial inspiration from trends or colors of the year, but this year was different. Almost everyone chose to wear black to the Golden Globes to protest the sexual assault allegations that have been taking over Hollywood and other industries. While the sea of black may have made it seem like everyone donned the hue, not everyone wore black to the Golden Globes.

The wake of the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein brought a wave of protest in Hollywood. Some women used the hashtag #MeToo to tell their stories, while others chose to donate to women's organizations to show their support and solidarity. Most recently, many chose to wear black to the Golden Globes. The point was to show women — and men — standing together visually to fight for equality, togetherness, and change.

It wasn't clear exactly who would step out onto the red carpet to wear black until the night of the big event. While some celebrities, like Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, Emma Watson, and Emma Stone, made statements ahead of the show about wearing the color, it was shocking to see how many people decided to wear the hue. But not everyone decided to wear the color.

Two people wore red to the Golden Globes — the HFPA President Meher Tatna and actress Blanca Blanco. Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things also wore a navy blue suit. Bustle reached out for comment on why they chose to wear different colors to the event.

It's worth noting that both Tatna and Matarazzo wore the "Time's Up" pins on the red carpet, showing their support for the cause. You can shop the accessory for yourself on the Time's Up Now website for $12. Blanco, who was not nominated for an award, chose to stick to a high slitted red gown with no pin.

According to The Wrap, an individual with knowledge of Tatna's intention said, “while the president [of the HFPA] stands with and supports Time’s Up, she wore the dress that she chose with her mother. As part of her Indian culture, it’s customary to wear a festive color during a celebration — in this case being the 75th anniversary.” According to S. Mitra Kalita, VP of Programming at CNN, Tatna “was born in India where this red is our basic black.”

As many will argue, regardless of what color you wear to an event, it's what you do when the cameras are off and no one is looking. There's nothing to say that the women or men that didn't where the shade are any less a part of that conversation than anyone else.

No matter the personal or political reason for the stars skipping out on the blackout, there will be plenty more opportunities for them to show their support in their own way — sartorial or not. And let's hope that they do.