Now that the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 is finally here, it looks like fans have a ton of drama to look forward to — especially those who are interested in Blake Horstmann's love life. From the trailer alone, it seems like he'll be getting involved with several women in Paradise, including Tayshia from Colton's Bachelor season. But is it possible Blake and Taysia met before BIP? He certainly seems to have some history with a few women on the show.

A steamy kiss between Tayshia and Blake is featured in the season promo, but it's hard to say from that footage alone that they have a pre-Paradise history. It's just as probable that they met on the show and hit it off.

Blake lives in Denver and Tayshia in California, but he does spend a good deal of time in Los Angeles. Knowing how tight-knit Bachelor Nation is and how often alums from the show cross paths at various events, it wouldn't be surprising to find out that the two have met before, even though there isn't evidence of that on social media. According to E!, both Blake and Tayshia were at Stagecoach — a music festival the outlet has also deemed an unofficial Bachelor reunion — in April, so it's not a stretch to think they could've run into each other there.

However, it's definitely worth noting that while Blake seems to follow Tayshia on Instagram, she doesn't reciprocate that follow. Is that unintentional, or did whatever happen between them on Bachelor In Paradise make Tayshia never want to see anything Blake posts on social media again? Based on the Season 6 trailer, it seems like Kristina Schulman, Hannah Godwin, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Tayshia will all be exploring connections with Blake. But considering that he already has history with Kristina and that this is an even bigger and more complicated love triangle than Dean's in Bachelor In Paradise Season 4, this situation has the potential to get pretty messy.

Blake and Tayshia also both appear to be single after Bachelor In Paradise. Neither of them have shared photos with potential significant others on Instagram recently, although that might not mean much; just like on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, contestants aren't allowed to drop any potential spoilers until after fans have had a chance to watch everything unfold for themselves.

No matter what happens, it's going to be interesting to see how Blake handles being involved with so many women all at once. It was easy to fall in love with him on Becca's Bachelorette season, but if he ends up following in the footsteps of Dean and toying with these women's emotions, it could be a game changer... and not in a good way.

Here's hoping Bachelor In Paradise will answer all of our questions when it premieres on Monday night. Whether or not Blake and Tayshia met before heading down to Mexico for the show, it's definitely going to be a juicy season.