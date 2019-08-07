Yes, Beverly Hills, 90210 fans, the time is here — BH90210 is back to give fans a taste of what they’ve been missing for the past 20 years or so while Beverly Hills, 90210 has been off the air. (That teenage reboot in the aughts doesn’t count, OK?) The new cast includes Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestly, and Jennie Garth, and it’s sure to drum up all the old feels about the cast, their characters, and the heyday of the original show. Since BH90210 is about the actors staging a revival (so meta), let’s ask the question — did Jason Priestly and Jennie Garth ever hook up IRL?

Jennie’s character, Kelly Taylor, had a thing for Jason’s character, Brandon Walsh, after she dated Dylan McKay, played by the late Luke Perry. To say that the relationships of the characters on the show was complicated is an understatement, as it typically is with teen shows of this variety — the more drama, the more inter-dating the better. It’s the same for the cast, too.

In his 2014 autobiography, Jason Priestly: A Memoir, Priestly admitted that “various combinations of people slept with each other over the years.” He seriously dated Christine Elise, who played his girlfriend, Emily, on the show for five years. Tori Spelling admitted to Us Weekly that she slept with two of the cast members on the show (but she didn’t say which ones). Everyone was dating everyone, and yet… there’s no concrete evidence that Jennie Garth and Jason Priestly were getting it on — at least not together.

In his memoir, per The Hollywood Reporter, Priestly said that all of the hookups never got in the way of working together, so maybe he and Garth had a fling and it wasn’t a thing to talk about. Garth wrote her own book, Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde, in 2014, and she didn’t say anything about dating or hooking up with Priestly either. Yes, they could have as teens, but also, they could have been just good pals. And now, 30 years later, everything is considered water under the bridge.

In fact, the current relationship of the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast has to be pretty good, since they all decided to work together again. In an interview with Good Morning America, Priestly said that BH90210 is a different animal than the original series, but if you were a fan of the OG, you'll like this one, too. He explained:

"We all ... come up with this idea because the reaction to all of us being together at this fan convention — as crazy as it is — we all decide maybe we should try to get a reboot of our show made. It's very — a show within a show within a show within a show. It's very meta!"

Fox

The show is so different from the original by design, Garth told the Los Angeles Times. "We felt like we needed something different because everyone’s doing reboots,” says Garth, seated next to Spelling during a break from shooting on a recent day. “This show was groundbreaking when it started, so we were trying to think of what could be the new version of that," she said.

Truthfully, it doesn't matter how different it is — old-school Beverly Hills, 90210 fans are here for seeing their favorite stars again, even if they are kind of playing themselves.