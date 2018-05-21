During Sunday night's performance of her new song, viewers of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards accused Jennifer Lopez of lip syncing her rendition of "Dinero." The lavish performance stood out for many reasons — it had everything from gold lion statues, money raining down, DJ Khaled smoking a cigar, and backup dancers in 1930s gangster getup. But, viewers were focused on one thing: Whether or not J. Lo was really singing those words. (Bustle reached out to Lopez for comment but has not yet heard back.)

Many took to Twitter to question whether the multi-hyphenated performer was actually singing — and they rudely called her out on claims of lip syncing.

It’s not as apparent at first, but some fans claimed that Lopez didn't sing into the microphone during the second half of her performance, which involved elaborate choreography that served as a homage to Michael Jackson — both in her moves and "Smooth Criminal"-inspired outfit.

If she was leaning on a backing track for that portion, well, who can blame her? Dancing and singing at the same time is hard y'all.

More to come...