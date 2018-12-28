Dill Pickle Cotton Candy Exists & You Can Buy It Right Here On The Internet

Most of us can probably agree that pickles are delicious. They're crisp, crunchy, and they always manage to hit the spot, whether you're hitting them plain or using them to accompany something, like a burger or a sandwich. Due to their extreme popularity, it's no surprise that pickles have been added to, well, basically any kind of food out there. You can buy pickle ice cream, pickle marshmallows, pickle Doritos, and even pickle vodka. All of these things sound incredibly strange (if not also weirdly delicious?), but this pickle-flavored food that really takes the cake: dill pickle cotton candy is a thing that exists, and it will either totally disgust or completely excite you.

This cotton candy is made by popular candy brand Grandpa Joe's. You can buy one whole tub of it for $7.99, which is a great bargain... if you think you'll eat it all. For some of us, it may seem off-putting to combine something like pickles with something like cotton candy. Sure, salty and sweet always make a delicious combo, but this? This seems a little over the top. Think about fluffy, light cotton candy, and then think about hard, crunchy pickles. It just doesn't seem like it would ever work!

Even the brand acknowledges how strange this combination is, writing online, "There are some items that are so unusual, we couldn't make them up if we tried! That's the wonderful thing about the candy and snack scene in the 21st century, there is always something new, interesting and maybe even downright weird to try! It's all part of the fun. And if your tastebuds are up for a little adventure, then you're in for a real treat. Dilly Pickle Cotton Candy is here to delight and amaze." They have a point, really.

This definitely isn't the first time Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop has experimented with unique flavors. The nostalgic shop sells other pickle items like Pickle Juice Soda, Pickle Mints, and individually wrapped pickle candy sticks. They are even said to sell specialty sodas in flavors like ranch dressing and buffalo sauce. If you're looking for a new candy adventure to embark on, this is decidedly the place to be.

But as weird as all of this pickle candy sounds, some people are feeling it — and they can't wait to try pickle cotton candy. Twitter was full of feelings:

Still, a lot more people weren't completely sold by the mix of the two very different foods, and they weren't afraid to express that:

Regardless of your initial thoughts on this new hybrid, it's hard to admit that you're not at least a little bit curious about what pickle cotton candy would taste like ... maybe you're even kind of tempted to try it. And who knows? A few weeks from now, something even weirder that is pickle-flavored could enter the market, and we'll be left thinking dill pickle cotton candy seems pretty normal. It's definitely a possi-dill-lity!