Have you had your fill of pickley products yet? No? Well, good because the one you're about to learn of is really a doozy. One of the lesser-known benefits of of pickle juice is how packed it is with magnesium, potassium, calcium, and sodium. These minerals are essential for your body to perform at its peak; it's why so many sports drinks are loaded with them. With this in mind, what is the natural next step to take with the pickle juice? Infuse vodka — the worst thing for sports recovery — with it, of course! Chilled Dills Pickle Vodka is sure to become a staple on your bar cart, if maybe not in your gym bag.

According to its website, Chilled Dills is the world's premiere brand of pickle-flavored vodka. The crafting begins with vodka being distilled a whopping six times. Then, the flavor-infusion process begins. It is describes as "...a patented one of a kind technology that not only infuses our all natural flavor on a molecular level to prevent 'falling apart' in mixed or iced drinks it also utilizes ultrasonic waves to create chemical compounds that we can then filter out." Pretty fancy, huh? The resulting spirit is said to be cleaner and taste more pure— comparable to some top-shelf brands, even.

Chilled Dills

If you're feeling uncertain as to how this beverage with a bite should be consumed, the Chilled Dills website has some ideas — 13 to be exact— on its website. If you're looking to pack as much pickle as you can into a drink, pair the vodka with the Fine Brine from Washington, D.C.-based craft pickle shop Gordy's Pickle Jar. It possesses the "perfect balance of salty, tangy, and sweet," and is guaranteed to leave your pleasantly puckered.

Pickles have definitely taken over the food trend world, but drinks? it would appear pickles are on their way to pourable stardom next. Another consideration for your pickle-flavored drink menu is a pickle-flavored beer. Sam-Sam the Pickle Man, a release of Down the Road Beer Co., is perfect for when you want a sour sip, but not something as intense as vodka. It was created it for last month's Boston Pickle Fair, and is unfortunately currently sold out, but as it has achieved this level of popularity, chances are it may be rereleased at some point in the future.

Pickle brine that comes in a wine bottle is also a thing, FYI. Friends Harris Derner and Michael Belicose partnered up to create fancy brine company Brine Brothers in 2016. Not only is it creating a much-needed hole in the sophisticated pickle brine market, but as you can see, it's Instagrammable as heck. (And hey, drink up — it may be healthier for you than you think!)

As summer fades into fall, perhaps it is time to shelve the rosé and spiked seltzer for something a little more sour. You can snag a bottle of Chilled Dills Pickle Vodka for $19.99. Delivery is available in select states.