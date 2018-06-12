There are countless reasons why Disney parks are considered the happiest place on Earth — and it's not just because of the killer rides (hi, It's a Small World!) and Insta-worthy grub and snack foods (yes, I'm already starving just writing about it). From classics such as the Dole Whip with rum and the delicious old-fashions at the limited-edition Bourbon Trail, the folks at Disneyland sure know how to put the perfect boozy spins on beloved theme park fare. Lucky for those going out to Disneyland this summer, the company just released new summer drinks you can get Disney parks, and it just may make me book a spontaneous trip to Disney.

These mouth-watering booze-y drinks are ideal for giving you just the right amount of "buzz" to make it through the scorching hot summertime sun and crowds of people throughout the parks, or winding down at the end of a long day. For these drinks, it's worth braving the summer rush — I assure you.

FYI: These brand-new menu items aren't the only new thing taking Disneyland by storm this summer. Disney also recently launched a handful of dreamy and ~trendy~ millennial pink desserts such as milkshakes, Minnie Mouse cupcakes, cake pops, cream puffs, and plenty of other FOMO-inducing treats. Still craving more dessert? Stop by Pixar Fest through September for the most adorable sweet treats inspired by your favorite characters from Finding Dory, Toy Story, and so. much. more.

And while you're at it, why not go all the way and sample some yummy bites? Be sure to pair your cocktail(s) with some of the newest menu items. From tacos to hummus to even avocado toast, you really cannot go wrong. Happy eating, drinking, and cheers-ing in the happiest place on Earth!

Disneyland Hotels Pool Bar Courtesy of Disney Parks There is no better excuse to stay on a Disney property than to try the new offerings at one of the hotel's pool bars. For example, pair your ~tropical~ shrimp tacos with an Adventurer's Spirit — an ice-cold cocktail made with tequila, grenadine, and good ol' orange juice (because you NEED to have a mixer in there). Poolside drinks and tacos (!!) are always a good idea, and what better way to take a break from the hustle-and-bustle of the parks? Order up some seconds (and thirds and fourths) of those tacos for me, too!

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Courtesy Disney Parks Take in the scenic view and get your tan on at the Grand Californian. As you relax poolside, be sure to order up The Number 1 Fan, packed with blueberry-flavored vodka, lemon juice, and strawberry syrup. It's basically an alcoholic fruit salad (right?!), and you'll become its new number one fan (sorry, not sorry). As you're sipping on your new favorite drink, feel free to indulge in one (or three) of their signature "Grand"-crafted pizzas while you're at it, too!