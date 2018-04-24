When it comes to dessert, nobody does it quite like Disney — and just in case you needed proof, all you have to do is look at all the Pixar-themed desserts Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. currently has available. As part of Pixar Fest, Disneyland’s sweet shops have pulled out all the stops; between the Dug-shaped cake pops and the Toy Story alien caramel apples, you’ll never look at dessert the same way again.

A celebration of all things Pixar, Pixar Fest began at the Disneyland Resort on April 13 and runs all the way through Sept. 3, 2018. During these four and a half months, special events starring all your favorite Pixar characters will be taking over both parks and the Downtown Disney District: Parades, fireworks shows, character meet-and-greets, and much, much more bring Pixar’s modern classics to life.

And, of course, there is food. Lots of food. Which means there is also dessert.

Disneyland Resort has four major candy shops: Two in Disneyland Park, one in California Adventure, and one in the Downtown Disney District. Although park admission is obviously required to hit up the ones in Disneyland Park and California Adventure, you can visit the Downtown Disney one — Marceline’s Confectionary — whenever you like; it’s not located directly inside a park, making it easy to access for anyone who just wants some elaborate, Disney-themed sweets in their life. (Me. I’m talking about me.) And for Pixar Fest, all four shops will have a variety of treats on offer based on some of Pixar’s biggest hits: Monsters, Inc., UP, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory, Toy Story, and Cars.

Seen here: Actual footage of my flailing my arms in excitement right now.

A major plus, by the way, is that all of these sweets come on sticks: Cake pops, Rice Krispy Treat pops, and chocolate-coated caramel apples are the name of the game here. Most of the cake pops have chocolate cake at their cores, so bad luck there if you’re not really a chocolate cake person; however, there are a few exceptions — including a cake pop flavor I guarantee you won’t be expecting. (More on that in a bit.) The apples, meanwhile, all consists of Granny Smiths which have been dunk in caramel, then finished off with chocolate and a wide variety of other candies.

They’re all cute as a proverbial button, of course — although be aware that not all of them will be available for the entire four and a half months. Some of them will only be in shop windows through June 22; meanwhile, others aren’t scheduled to arrive until June 23. Either way, though, there are plenty of options to choose from, as detailed recently by the Disney Parks Blog. Take a look:

1 Mike Wazowski Crisped Rice Treat Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: California Adventure, Trolley Treats (Buena Vista Street). Not going to lie: I’m a little upset that there isn’t some kind of Sully-shaped sweet made out of blue cotton candy… but this Mike Wazowski-shaped Rice Krispy Treat pop is also acceptable. The Monsters, Inc-inspired treat has been dipped in green chocolate and decorated with both white and dark chocolate, “chewy chocolate candy horns,” blue sugar, and candy-coated chocolates.

2 Dug Cake Pop Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: Disneyland Park, Candy Palace (Main Street, U.S.A.). This UP pup-shaped pop consists of chocolate cake that’s been dipped in white chocolate and covered in gold sugar in order to mimic Dug’s furry coat. Marshmallow ears, white and dark chocolate, and candy-coated chocolates finish off the sweet’s look. It’s available starting on June 23.

3 Baby Dory & Baby Nemo Cake Pops Disney Parks Blog Where to get them: Disneyland Park, Pooh Corner (Critter Country). Both of these swimmingly delicious cake pops are made from chocolate cake; then they’ve been dipped in white chocolate and decorated with colorful sugar, candy-coated chocolates, white and dark chocolate, and sour belts.

4 Alien Apples & Cake Pops Disney Parks Blog Where to get them: Disneyland Park, Candy Palace (Main Street, U.S.A.). Can’t get enough of Toy Story’s little green guys? Take ‘em home with you in the forms of two delightful treats. The Alien Apple, which is available through June 22, has been dipped first in caramel, then in blue and green chocolate and decorated with blue sugar, purple sugar, white and dark chocolate, and ears and antenna made out of marshmallows; meanwhile, the Alien Cake Pop, which will be available starting June 23, coats chocolate cake in green and white chocolate before adding marshmallows and blue and purple sugar for the finishing touches.

5 Pixar Ball Apples & Cake Pops Disney Parks Blog Where to get them: Disneyland Park, Candy Palace (Main Street, U.S.A.) and Pooh Corner (Critter Country); California Adventure, Trolley Treats (Buena Vista Street); and Downtown Disney District, Marceline’s Confectionary. Styled after Pixar’s famous bouncing ball, both the Pixar Ball Cake Apple and Cake Pop have been dipped in yellow chocolate, striped with blue chocolate and blue sugar, and finished off with a red fondant star. The cake pop, which is available through June 22, is made from vanilla cake, while the apple, which can be acquired starting on June 23, has a caramel-coated Granny Smith at its core.

6 Russell Cake Pop Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: Disneyland Park, Candy Palace (Main Street, U.S.A.). Like many of the cake pops that make up the Pixar Fest sweets menu, the cake pop inspired by Russell from UP is made of chocolate cake; it’s then been dipped in yellow chocolate and decorated with white chocolate, orange sugar, and candy-coated chocolates to look like Russell’s Wilderness Explorer uniform. It’s available starting on June 23.

7 Dory & Nemo Apples Disney Parks Blog Where to get them: Downtown Disney District, Marceline’s Confectionary. White and dark chocolate, colorful sugar, hand-cut marshmallows, and candy-coated chocolates transform caramel-covered Granny Smith apples into Nemo and Dory. They’re almost too cute to eat… but not so cute that I’d be content simply to gaze adoringly at them.

8 Lighting McQueen & Tow Mater Apples Disney Parks Blog Where to get them: California Adventure, Trolley Treats (Buena Vista Street). It would make sense that these Cars-themed treats would be an exclusive to California Adventure, home of Cars Land, wouldn’t it? The Lightning McQueen apple is covered in red chocolate, red sugar, white and dark chocolate, sour belts, and candy-coated chocolates, while the Tow Mater apple is covered in milk chocolate, dusted with “orange powder” (whatever that is), and topped off with marshmallow headlights, chewy chocolate candy, white and dark chocolate, and candy-coated chocolates. They both have marshmallow wheels, too. They’re available through June 22.

9 Buttercup Apple Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: Disneyland Park, Candy Palace (Main Street, U.S.A.). Toy Story 3’s unicorn gets the confectionary treatment as a white-chocolate coated caramel apple available through June 22. Marshmallows, yellow sugar, pink chocolate, and a corn chip horn provide the finishing touches.