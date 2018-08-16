Winter is fine. So is spring. Summer is OK, I guess. But you know which season is the best? Fall. Hands down. And not just because of sweater weather and the availability of pumpkin spice everything — but because of one very specific holiday: Halloween. And no one does Halloween like Disney does Halloween, so it would stand to reason that no one does Halloween desserts like Disney does Halloween desserts, either, right? Right. I mean… just look at these photos of all the sweets that will be available at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World this year. They are truly something else — and right now, I really, really wish I lived in Florida so I could try each and every one.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is actually a relatively recent addition in the grand scheme of things; despite the fact that Walt Disney World itself first opened its doors in 1971 (on Oct. 1, even!), the now-annual event didn’t see its inaugural celebration until 1995, according to Best Of Orlando. That first year, the party occurred on only one night — Halloween itself — but due to its popularity, it expanded year after year until we ended up with the months-long seasonal celebration that occurs now.

In 2018, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off in August, occurring on just four nights throughout the month; in September, the number of party nights expands to 12; and in October, more than half the month features party nights — 18 nights in all. The event is separately ticketed from park admission, so if you want to go, you still need to get yourself, at minimum, a one-day, one-park pass to the Magic Kingdom; then, a separate ticket for the Halloween party will set you back an additional $85 per adult or $80 per child between the ages of 3 and 9.

It’s certainly not cheap; for what it’s worth, though, you do get a ton of fun extras for shelling out the additional cash. In addition to being able to ride some of your favorite rides — often with shorter lines than you’ll see during the day — you can trick-or-treat throughout the park, watch Mickey’s Halloween Parade, take in a special Halloween edition of the nightly fireworks show, and visit with some of your favorite characters (especially the villains), and bop along to a Hocus Pocus stage show (HECK YES). A couple of classic rides also get a seasonal facelift; for example, according to Undercover Tourist, “new, interactive pirates will invade Pirates of the Caribbean on the hunt for ‘Gunpowder Pete.’” (Who is Gunpowder Pete? No idea. I suppose we'll find out, though.) Costumes are encouraged — and, of course, there are plenty of spooky and delicious treats to be found throughout the park.

(Yes, that GIF is from the Hocus Pocus show. It looks fabulous, does it not?)

Worth noting: Because these desserts are specifically meant to celebrate Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, according to the Disney Parks Blog, many of them — not all of them, but many — are only available on party nights. So, before you get your heart set on acquiring and devouring any of them, make sure you check what their availability is like. The good news, though, is that even if you’re just hitting up the Magic Kingdom during the day and not planning on going to the party itself, you’ll still be able to get a hold of a solid number of options — one of which happens to be my favorite dessert of the bunch.

Seriously, folks. It’s spectacular.

So! Without further ado, here’s a rundown of 14 Halloween-themed desserts you’ll be able to get at the Magic Kingdom at various points throughout the Halloween season. I guarantee you that you will want to try them all. Because how could you not?

1 Minnie Witch Brownie Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: Casey’s Corner on Main Street, USA. An edible illustration of a witchy Minnie Mouse drawn on a piece of white chocolate tops this fudgy brownie. You can nab it daily through Oct. 31, but after Halloween, it will vanish with a poof of smoke. (Well, not literally, but you know what I mean.)

2 Candy Corn Ice Cream Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies in Tomorrowland. Daily through Oct. 31, you can get an orange-and-white swirled soft serve that legit tastes like candy corn. I’ll admit that I’m not sure how it would taste topped with chocolate syrup, but building a sundae out of it is an option. Just sayin’.

3 Candy Corn Milkshake Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies in Tomorrowland. Oh, and just in case straight-up candy corn ice cream isn’t enough for you, you can also have it spun up into a bright orange milkshake. It’s garnished with cotton candy and an orange Mickey-shaped marshmallow for the ultimate in Halloween decadence.

4 Not-So-Poison Apple Cupcake Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: Main Street Bakery on Main Street, USA. Designed to look like the poisoned apple the Queen gives Snow White, this spiced cupcake is topped with fluffy buttercream, while pecans lend it a satisfying crunch. It’s available daily at the Main Street Bakery through Oct. 31.

5 Oogie Boogie Meringue Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: Gaston’s Tavern in Fantasyland (party nights only). A variation on that old classic, Worms And Dirt, this Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired dessert features pomegranate-cherry gelée (so, uh… Jell-O?) topped with a little Oogie Boogie made out of meringue that glows in the dark. Oogie is garnished with gummy worms, because, well… that’s what Oogie is made of, right? As a bonus, this one is gluten-friendly, which should make the non-gluten-eaters in the crowd very happy indeed. However, it’s only available on nights Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is being celebrated; check the calendar for those dates.

6 Worms And Dirt Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Café in Frontierland. Of course, if “gelée” doesn’t do it for you, you can also get actual Worms And Dirt at Pecos Bill. Shaped like a little coffin situated at its own cemetery plot, Disney’s version of the dessert features chocolate pudding, cake crumbs, and gummy worms; the grave stone, meanwhile, is mad out of chocolate. Right now, it’s only available on Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party nights, but starting Oct. 1, you’ll be able to get it daily.

7 Pumpkin Cheesecake Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: Main Street Bakery on Main Street, USA (party nights only). It’s a shame this little treat is only available on Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party nights; there’s no cheesecake like pumpkin cheesecake. It also features vanilla pecan cake, caramel glaze, and a chocolate Mickey Pumpkin — and it’s gluten-friendly, too. Check the party calendar for when you’ll be able to get it.

8 Hitchhiking Ghost Dessert Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: Aloha Isle in Adventureland (party nights only). Aloha Isle is usually known for being the home of the mighty Dole Whip, but on nights that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is happening, you’ll also be able to get yourself a Doom Buggy-shaped cream puff filled with cookies and cream mousse. The finishing touch? A piece of chocolate featuring the Haunted Mansion’s famous Hitchhiking Ghosts. Yes, please.

9 Warm Caramel-Stuffed Pretzel and Cinnamon Doughnuts Disney Parks Blog Where to get them: “The Cider House” (aka the Golden Oak Outpost) in Frontierland (party nights only). These two treats might not look as showy as some of the others on offer during the Halloween season, but they’re still plenty spectacular. That pretzel, for example? It is stuffed with caramel. Yes, really. And I’ll rarely say no to a doughnut, particularly if it’s been dusted with cinnamon. Grab these two menu items on party nights in Frontierland.

10 Halloween Cinnamon Roll Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: Main Street Bakery on Main Street, USA. This cinnamon roll is really three cinnamon rolls, isn’t it? Since it’s shaped like Mickey’s head, you’ve got one big roll for the face and two smaller ones for the ears. It’s also been topped with a drizzle of orange frosting and finished off with a little chocolate spider web. Grab it daily through Oct. 31.

11 Madame Leota Dessert Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: The Liberty Square Market at Liberty Square (party nights only). Everyone’s favorite Haunted Mansion medium lend her likeness to this sweet treat. It starts with a vanilla tart shell base; then it’s filled with toasted marshmallow pastry crème; and lastly, it’s finished off with crispy pearls, chocolate, and hard candy. Check the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party calendar to see when it’ll be available.

12 Zero Waffle Sundae Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: Sleepy Hollow at Liberty Square. This waffle isn’t exactly shaped like Jack Skellington’s beloved pup — but the cloud of vanilla ice cream approximates Zero’s ghostly appearance, so I’ll allow it. Besides, said ice cream arrives piled on top of pumpkin waffles; also, it’s been topped off with sprinkles caramel, so, uh… let’s just say I’m sold. Right now, it’s only available on party nights, but starting Oct. 1, you’ll be able to get it daily. Oh, and while you’re at it, why not get one of these to go with it?

13 Jack Skellington Cake Push Pop Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: Sleepy Hollow at Liberty Square (party nights only). A transparent push pop sleeve comes layered with chocolate cake, vanilla buttercream, and white and dark chocolate crispy pearls, with a white chocolate Jack Skellington presiding over the events of the night from atop a bed of dark chocolate curls. Grab it on Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party nights.