It seems like every couple of weeks, we hear about new treats and eats making their debuts at the Disney parks — and you know what? I’m not even mad about it. I could read about whimsically-themed food items all day and never get bored. That is why I am very much here for the new themed ice cream cones Disney World just launched at the Magic Kingdom: They’re beautiful; they’re probably delicious, and one of them even looks like Hei Hei from Moana.

I can’t explain why, exactly, but the idea of an ice cream cone shaped like an exceedingly stupid rooster just… really does it for me.

The Disney parks have been really going to town with their cupcakes in recent years (see: Mermaid Cupcakes, Unicorn Cupcakes, etc.), but we’ve seen comparatively fewer frozen treats get plussed up in quite the same way. In some ways, that’s understandable; ice cream and soft serve are a lot harder to work with than cake and frosting due to the fact that they, y’know, melt. But it’s a nice change of pace to see some themed cones emerge from the House of the Mouse — and these ones are particularly fantastical.

Themed after Moana, Tangled, and Up, the three cones each bear their own distinctive names and appearances: The Hei Hei cone recreates Hei Hei the rooster in frozen form; the Lost Princess cone takes is cues from Rapunzel; and the Adventure Is Out There cone look to Carl Fredricksen’s fanciful flying house for inspiration. Each is available at a different spot in the Magic Kingdom, although they all cost the same ($5.29 apiece), and they all hit the scene on Feb. 24.

Here are the details on the new cones and where to find them:

The Hei Hei Cone Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: Aloha Isle, Adventureland. Not going to lie: This one is my favorite. I feel a deep affinity with Hei Hei; despite the fact that I am often very type A, which Moana’s idiotic rooster most definitely is not, he absolutely represents how I usually feel during periods of extreme stress: Like I have NO IDEA WHAT I’M DOING. What’s more, in practice, they Hei Hei cone is really weird-looking, and I love it. Anyway, the cone itself is blue — just like Hei Hei’s body — and topped with pineapple Dole Whip and raspberry soft serve. Two googly eyes made completely of sugar are then slapped on either side of the soft serve, while a sour belt gives the rooster-shaped treat his comb. According to reviews, it melts fast, but tastes terrific; WDW News Today praised the mix of pineapple and raspberry, noting that the treat was particularly refreshing in the humid Florida heat. Find Aloha Isle opposite the Magic Carpets of Aladdin.

The Lost Princess Cone Where to get it: Storybook Treats, Fantasyland. Named for Tangled’s Rapunzel — who, you’ll recall, was known in the Kingdom of Corona as the Lost Princess for the 17 or 18 years she spent trapped in Mother Gothel’s tower — the cone here is purple, while the soft serve is lemon; the ice cream is then finished off by edible flowers (they look like pansies to me, but correct me if I’m wrong, botanist, horticulturists, and other people with green thumbs). I kind of dig how the swirled, golden ice cream dotted with flowers apes the look of Rapunzel’s hair after she’s had it braided for her in Corona’s market square. According to WDW News Today, the lemon soft serve is “pretty tart, but delicious and refreshing,” so if you don’t like your sweets… uh… all that sweet, this one might be the cone for you. You’ll find Storybook Treats opposite the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and next door to the Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh.