While fans of Disney's animated Mulan may be disappointed that there's no Mushu in the live action remake, they can console themselves with the new Disney x Ruthie Davis Mulan collection. The warrior-inspired line is slated to launch Mar. 3 on the Ruthie Davis website and at Christian Siriano's New York store The Curated. As for pricing, the designs begin at $398 and cap at $898.

Ruthie Davis' Mulan footwear aims to embody the empowering warrior narrative in the film. Platform sneakers feature a jagged sole and the word "warrior" emblazoned on the side. Leather boots bear a lace-up design to mirror the Imperial Army's uniforms in the film. A pair of classic stilettos display "warrior" in white lettering, the shoes themselves rendered in a red hue to honor the color's auspicious meaning in China.

Of the collection, Ruthie Davis explains that Mulan is her favorite Disney Princess because she is "a warrior heroine with a strong sense of honor and spirit. I am inspired by her courage, perseverance and drive. She is a force to be reckoned with and this collection reflects that. These sporty, edgy styles armor up women to feel confident as they head out each day to fight for their beliefs and goals."

For those planning to see the film when it premieres on Mar. 27, Disney x Ruthie Davis' Mulan collection may be the best footwear for the occasion.