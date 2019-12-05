Let's get down to business, because another new trailer for Disney's live-action Mulan dropped on Thursday, Dec. 5. It's just as powerful as the first footage that was released in July, and reveals a lot of new information about the adaptation, including the introduction to a new villain, and references to a few beloved songs from the animated film.

Unlike the 1998 animated movie's villain Shan Yu (voiced by the late Miguel Ferrer), this Mulan features a new villain played by Memoir of a Geisha's Gong Li. As showcased in the trailer, Gong portrays a witch named Xian Lang, who many appear to be terrified of and rightfully so. At one point in the trailer, she says to Mulan (played by Liu Yifei), "When they find out who you are they will show you no mercy." Fighting alongside the witch is also another villain named Bori Khan (played by Jason Scott Lee).

In a September interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gong opened up about her Mulan character and said, "In this film, I act as a wizard who can become a hundred thousand eagles. So Disney making this film from this foreign point of view of this ancient Chinese female hero — I think it's a really good thing."

The villains aren't the only new elements to the film that comes out on March 27, 2020, but the musical aspects will vary as well. This time around, Mulan won't be a musical like its predecessor. However, music will still be a big part of the film as proven by the trailer, which featured an instrumental rendition of "Reflection." Director Niki Caro told THR in March 2017, "We're still exploring the role that music's going to play in it, but for sure there will be music."

In addition to "Reflection," which Lea Salonga sang in the animated movie and was made even more popular by Christian Aguilera, the trailer featured references to other songs from the film. Mulan's father, Hua Zhou (played by Tzi Ma), says to his daughter, "Your job is to bring honor to your family." This quote refers to the song "Honor to Us All." Then, while in training, Commander Tung declares, "We're gonna make men out of every single one of you." Of course, this is in reference to the song "I'll Make a Man Out of You," which Donny Osmond sang in the movie as Shang.

Even though certain elements are different compared to the original Mulan, the live-action appears to be just as powerful in its storytelling, especially with the film finally showcasing the importance of representation with an all-Asian cast and highlighting Chinese culture.