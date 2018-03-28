Disney knows we watch animated films and often think, "I wish that place was real," so they're introducing a new addition to one of their parks to continue making all our dreams come true. Taking a page out of Toy Story's book, Disneyland is opening up a Pizza Planet in Tomorrowland, according to Disney News Today, and it's happening fast. While Disney hasn't officially confirmed anything yet, Disney News Today reports that beginning in April, Redd Rockett's Pizza Port will officially be dunzo, and Alien's Pizza Planet — A Better Place is going to take its spot. It's happening just in time for PIXAR Fest, which takes place on April 13. Pizza Planet is supposedly a temporary fixture, so enjoy it while you can.

If you remember Toy Story, then you'll recall Pizza Planet is the outer space-themed restaurant and arcade where Buzz Lightyear and Woody meet the tiny, squeaky green aliens. The aliens are ruled by "the claw" — the master, the one who chooses who will go and who will stay. When a lucky alien is chosen, he goes on to "a better place." In the movie's scene, both Buzz and Woody are "chosen" by the claw, but instead end up in the hands of the evil neighborhood kid, Sid.

Derek Bishop on YouTube

Given the name of the restaurant, it's safe to assume the aliens will be the focus of Pizza Planet, although other elements of Toy Story will likely make an appearance.

Disney knows how much we love Buzz, Woody, and the whole gang. In fact, Toy Story Land is coming to Walt Disney World in June of this year. This isn't the first time Disneyland has welcomed Pizza Planet, either. There was once a location at Disneyland Paris, although it closed its doors toward the end of 2016.

It's hard to believe it's been 23 years (yes!) since Toy Story hit theaters, probably because the movie left such an impact. On Ranker, it was voted the second best animated film ever, only after The Lion King. As impressive is its rating on Rotten Tomatoes — 100 percent on the tomatometer and a 92 percent audience score. EOnline ranked it number one out of all of Pixar's movies. Toy Story was as big for the movie industry as it was for audience members. It marked the transition from hand-drawn animation to computer-generated, something that would prove to be a total game-changer. It was the very first full-length, computer-animated movie — a milestone that could perhaps rival the invention of color film.

While the technology may have changed, the geniuses behind the film knew one thing trumped all, when it came to creating a memorable movie: the story. Fancy graphics and new technology never overshadowed the need to tell a really, really good story.

Thus, we had a film both children and adults alike could enjoy, and one which stood the test of time. It's stood the test of time so well, in fact, that two more movies were made, and the fourth is currently filming, scheduled to be released sometime in 2019. The Toy Story franchise has done what's largely impossible in the film industry, and entertained us for more than two decades now.

With the obvious demand for Buzz and Woody, it's easy to see why Disneyland is eager to open up yet another Pizza Planet in addition to Toy Story Land. They're simply responding to our constant desire for more, more, more Toy Story. It never gets old.

If you're in the area next month, stop by for a slice of pizza and hopefully some Alien Slime, and have fun at the space port brought to life.