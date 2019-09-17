Whether you're a loyal Frozen fan or you just love to eat (hi, that's me), Disney has a surprise for you: a brand new color collection that they're calling Arendelle Aqua, featuring all kinds of delicious — and Instagram-worthy — sweets and snacks. You can find the new Frozen-inspired desserts and merchandise at Disney Parks — namely, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort — so here's your official warning that they're so gorgeous, you probably won't want to eat them. Don't delay, though, because they're only available until October 31.

Arendelle Aqua isn't the first in Disney's color collection. In fact, it's the sixth! Arendelle Aqua follows Imagination Pink, Magic Mirror Metallic, Potion Purple, Millennial Pink, and Briar Rose Gold. If the previous collections were any indication, you know you can expect Disney to go above and beyond with the new aqua-colored treats. I'm not sure any of us even care what they taste like, just because they're so darn pretty to look at.

I know fall is usually all about pumpkin spice, but keep an open mind. Aqua might officially be stealing the throne. Both locations feature their own unique set of Arendelle Aqua surprises. Whether you want something sweet or salty, or maybe you're feeling dehydrated, there's something for you in this vibrant color collection. Check out these beauties. Who could resist?

Arendelle Aqua Pearl Cupcake

At Walt Disney World Resort, the treats include the Arendelle Aqua Pearl Cupcake, made with Nutella and aqua buttercream frosting. You can find it at Sunshine Seasons in Epcot.

Sugar Drop Donut

The Sugar Drop Donut has blue fondant glaze and winter sugar crystal mix. Get yours at All Star Music at Disney’s All Star Resort. If you're still in a cake mood, you can also get The Cotton Candy Éclair, filled with cotton candy mousse and raspberry curd, at Gasparilla’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, or the Arendelle Aqua Cake, which is a vanilla cake filled with blueberry jam, available at Contempo Café at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Frozen Arendelle Aqua Lemonade

The Frozen Arendelle Aqua Lemonade, mixed with passionfruit and pineapple. Get it at Norway Beer Cart in Epcot. Similarly chill is the Arendelle Aqua Cone, a cotton candy soft-serve at Storybook Treats at Magic Kingdom.

Market House's Linzer Cookie

It doesn't end there, though. Disneyland Resort has its own Arendelle Aqua treats going on, including Market House's Linzer Cookie — a Mickey-shaped cookie with a snowflake-shaped center, filled with mixed berry jam and chocolate ganache.

Aqua-Colored Churros

What would a Disney theme be without a churro to match it? You can find aqua-colored churros at the HUB popcorn cart to pair with all your Frozen merch (and inevitable Frozen 'grams).

Arendelle Aqua Popcorn Bucket

Want something less sweet and more salty? Get an Arendelle Aqua popcorn bucket at HUB Popcorn Cart or Hyperion Popcorn ODV Cart. It even comes in an aqua Mickey.

Arendelle Aqua Macaron

Lastly, Disneyland Resort has the Arendelle Aqua Macaron. The macaron is Mickey-shaped and sparkly (!!!), and the filling in the center is buttercream plus blueberries and cream. It's located at Jolly Holiday Bakery & Café and Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café.

It's been about six years since Frozen premiered (can you believe it?), but it's still just as popular as ever — although I'm fairly certain most parents have had their fill, and then some, of "Let It Go." But just look at how cute that macaron is, you guys! Disney clearly understands our need for not just something delicious, but also something that photographs well. Grab your treats before they're gone — come Oct. 31, Disney will "Let It Go."