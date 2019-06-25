Confession: I will never, ever get tired of seeing beautifully presented desserts. Yes, even if I live nowhere near where those desserts are made. Case in point: The Disney parks’ recently released “Imagination Pink” desserts. They are gorgeous. They’re probably tasty, too, although alas, I cannot attest to that fact, as I am not currently near a Disney park. And even though “Imagination Pink” might not be a color trend I’ve heard of before (is it like “fetch?” Is Disney trying to make “fetch” happen?), I am absolutely willing to roll with it, because, I mean… ugh. It’s all just so pretty.

The Disney parks have been capitalizing on color trends for quite a few years now. When rose gold mouse ear headbands first hit the merch stands during the summer of 2017, they piggybacked off of the general rose gold trend that had already been sweeping the fashion and beauty worlds for some time — and people went berserk for them. Other rose gold Disney gear followed, including spirit jerseys and Magic Bands… but Disney didn’t stop there. They ran with it, giving such other colors as millennial pink and “Potion Purple" the same treatment.

Each time they’ve broken out a new color trend in the merchs stands, the Disney parks have put out a whole bunch of beautiful desserts adorned with the same colors — and “Imagination Pink” is no different. Tons of “Imagination Pink” merch has recently hit both the parks and shopDisney, so first, you can get yourself some bright pink ears… and once you head to one of the parks, you can get yourself a treat to go with it. A whopping 17 distinct, perfectly pink desserts are now available across both Disneyland in Anaheim and Disney World in Orlando, and they’re all as Instagrammable as they are delicious.

The Disney Parks Blog has kindly released a guide to exactly what’s available and where you can find them all, too — so if you’re heading to Disney soon, here’s where to go to get your mitts (and your taste buds!) on an Imagination Pink dessert:

1. Minnie Macaron Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: The Jolly Holiday Bakery Café at Disneyland Park and Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream and Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café at Disney’s California Adventure, Disneyland. Macarons are adorable all on their own — but when you shape them like the famous mouse ear silhouette and add a big ol’ bow to them? Let’s just say it doesn’t get much cuter than that. This Minnie Mouse-themed treat is bright pink, sparkly, and filled with vanilla bean buttercream and Amarena cherry compote. The Jolly Holiday Bakery Café is located on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Park; Clarabelle’s and Fiddler, Fifer & Practical are both on Buena Vista Street at California Adventure.

2. Imagination Pink Cotton Candy Cocktail Where to get it: The Oasis Bar & Grill’s Pool Bar and the Barefoot Pool Bar, both at the Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World. The Polynesian Village at Disney World has some of the best cocktails in the entire resort (including pineapple Dole Whips with rum!), so it’s no wonder that they’d have something special on the menu for the Imagination Pink celebration. This delightful drink combines cherry vodka, almond liqueur, and strawberry purée and tops the whole thing with whipped cream. Sounds like the perfect thing to sip by the pool to me!

3. Strawberry Rose Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs, Walt Disney World. I haven’t yet had the opportunity to hit up Disney Springs, but you can bet that whenever I do, I’m making a beeline right for Amorette’s Patisserie. Beautifully crafted confections are this dessert spot’s specialty — and, as you can tell from this gorgeous picture on the left here, they’re almost too pretty to eat. This edible “rose’ is actually a juicy strawberry that’s been covered in chocolate and then decorated with pink modeling chocolate. Seems like something Belle and the Beast might share, no?

4. Imagination Pink Champagne Where to get it: Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs, Walt Disney World. So, hey, see that bubbly, mouse ear-topped drink on the right in the photo of the Strawberry Rose? You can get that at Amorette’s, too. The “Imagination Pink Champagne,” as it’s called, consists of a flute of pink champagne topped with a pair of edible, bow-adorned Minnie Mouse ears. (They’re chocolate, naturally.) This, of course, isn’t the first time that the Disney Springs sweet spot has offered a colorful glass of bubbly with a pair of chocolate mouse ears; in fact, it’s one of a long line of such treats. Looks like it’s in good company!

5. Imagination Pink Cupcake Where to get it: Capt. Cook’s at the Polynesian Village Resort, Disney World. Settle in for a long and colorful ride, because this Imagination Pink Cupcake is far from the only Imagination Pink Cupcake on offer right now at the Disney Parks — there are a whopping four with that name available. This one, however, sounds like it might appeal to the cupcake traditionalists in the crowd; it consists of vanilla cake that’s been filled with red berry cheesecake. Who says traditional is boring? Not Disney, that’s for sure.

6. Pretty in Pink Strawberry Tart Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: The food courts at all three of the All-Star Resorts at Walt Disney World. Now here’s a dessert worth writing home about. This spectacular-looking treat consists of a dome of strawberry-raspberry mousse, strawberry popping pearls, pink crispy pearls (which, it seems, are entirely different from the strawberry popping pearls), a coating of sparkly pink glaçage (basically a mirror glaze — which, in your your Instagram feed hadn’t noticed, is having A Moment these days), and a pair of chocolate ears with a pink chocolate bow. The three Disney World All-Star Resorts are themed after movies, music, and sports. At All-Star Movies, the food court is called the World Premiere Food Court; at All-Star Music, it’s called the Intermission Food Court; and at All-Star Sports, it’s called the End Zone Food Court.

7. Imagination Pink Lemonade Where to get it: Block & Hans at the American Adventure pavilion in Epcot’s World Showcase, Walt Disney World. Block & Hans primarily serves American craft beers (current offerings include options from Honor Brewing in Virginia, Crooked Can in Orlando, and Kona Brewing in Hawaii) — but that’s far from the only refreshing beverage you can get there. The Imagination Pink Lemonade is a frozen treat which gets is rose-tinted hue from watermelon and desert pear. Plus, it’s available two ways: You can get it as-is (that is, non-alcoholic); or, you can shake things up a bit by adding some blackberry moonshine whiskey to it.

8. Imagination Pink Cupcake Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: The Jolly Holiday Bakery Café at Disneyland Park. See? I told you there was more than one Imagination Pink Cupcake on the menu at the Disney parks right now. This one — which, as a reminder, can be found at the bakery café located on Main Street, U.S.A. — sounds a little bit heavier than the last one we looked at, though: It’s made of pound cake, which is known for its dense and buttery consistency. It’s then been filled with marmalade and topped with raspberry buttercream swirl frosting. It’s a dessert that absolutely means business.

9. Imagination Pink Macaron Where to get it: The Roaring Fork at the Wilderness Lodge, Walt Disney World. If you like your desserts light and whippy, here’s another macaron to add to your Must Try list. Not to be confused with the Minnie Macaron available within Disneyland Resort’s two parks, this option at the Orlando resort's Wilderness Lodge is equally pink, but with a different filling: Instead of vanilla and cherry, you’ll find a blackberry lemonade ganache sandwiched between its two halves.

10. Imagination Pink Piñata Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: The Ganachery at Disney Springs, Walt Disney World. If you’re at Disney Springs, but pastries aren’t your thing, skip Amorette’s Patisserie and head instead to the Ganachery. Located in the Landing section of the shopping and dining destination, the Ganachery is full of every kind of fancy sweet and chocolate you can imagine. This “piñata,” for example (seen left), is nothing short of a showstopper: The chocolate exterior is actually a hollow shell filled with other treats — in this case, vanilla bean marshmallows and crispy pearls. It’s topped off with a little chocolate Imagination Pink ear headband, too, just to add that final finishing touch. Whack it with your little wooden mallet and you’re good to go.

11. Imagination Pink Ganache Square Where to get it: The Ganachery at Disney Springs, Walt Disney World. Not into huge desserts you really need to share with other people in order to fully enjoy? Fear not; the Ganachery has tons of other treats available to satisfy your sweet tooth, too. Those cute little Imagination Pink ganache squares seen to the right of the piñata, for example, are just as tasty as they are adorable—and they’re much more complex than they might look at first. They’re not just chocolate squares, you see; they’re made of summer berry ganache which has been wrapped in dark chocolate and topped off with an Imagination Pink Mickey stamp. How sweet — literally and figuratively!

12. Imagination Pink Cake Pop Where to get it: Marceline’s Confectionary at the Downtown Disney District; Candy Palace and Hunny Spot at Disneyland Park; and Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff at California Adventure. Nothing spruces up a cake pop like glitter, and this Imagination Pink treat is swimming in it. The cake is vanilla, but it’s been wrapped in “bubble gum pink” chocolate (which I believe refers primarily to the color, not the flavor), topped off with white chocolate mouse ears, and dusted liberally with edible gold glitter. This one is exclusive to the Disneyland Resort, so you’ll need to be in California to get it. Marceline’s is located outside the parks at the Downtown Disney District sweet spot Marceline’s Confectionary; Candy Palace is on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park; Hunny Spot is in Critter Country at Disneyland Park; Trolley Treats is on Buena Vista Street at California Adventure; and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff is on Pixar Pier at California Adventure.

13. Imagination Pink Churro Where to get it: Various outdoor vending carts at Disney Springs, Walt Disney World. It wouldn’t be a limited edition run of Disney desserts without a churro in the mix, would it? This one consists of the same favorite Disney churro we know and love, then dusts it in pink cinnamon sugar for a brightly-colored burst of fun.

14. Imagination Pink Cupcake Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: Centertown Market at the Caribbean Beach Resort and both the Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory and the Riverside Mill Food Court at the Port Orleans Resort, Walt Disney World. The third of the three Imagination Pink Cupcakes won’t hit the menu until June 30 — but in just a few days’ time, you’ll be able to give this one a taste for yourself. And, uh, folks? It sounds extremely extra. Its cake isn’t just vanilla; it’s vanilla confetti cake (which I’m assuming is Disney’s version of Funfetti). Its filling isn’t just raspberry; it’s raspberry cheesecake. Its frosting isn’t just raspberry buttercream; it’s two-tone raspberry buttercream. It’s also been topped off with pink crispy pearls and a pair of sparkly pink chocolate mouse ears. It is A Lot, and I am Here For It.

15. Imagination Pink Cocktail Where to get it: Dockside Margaritas at Disney Springs, Walt Disney World. This cocktail may not be the most creative concoction in the world, but it sounds tasty all the same. Pineapple juice, coconut rum, peach schnapps, and sweet and sour mix give it a tropical feel perfect for the hot summer weather. Dockside Margaritas is located in the Marketplace area of Disney Springs. Incidentally, it’s not too far away from the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop, so if you’d like a little something sweet to nibble alongside your cocktail… that can be arranged.

16. Hot Pink Cupcake Disney Parks Blog Where to get it: The food courts at the Pop Century Resort and the Art of Animation Resort, Walt Disney World. I don’t often think of guava as being a go-to cupcake filling, but quite a few of Disney’s fancy cupcakes have used this tropical fruit to add a burst of flavor to the treats, so maybe I need to rethink my cupcake opinions. In any event, this cupcake — which celebrates the spirit of Imagination Pink, even if it doesn’t carry the Imagination Pink name — starts with yellow cake, adds a guava filling, and tops the whole thing off with cream cheese buttercream. A pair of chocolate mouse ears add the finishing touch, of course. Just so you know what to look for, at Pop Century, the food court is called Everything POP Shopping & Dining; meanwhile, at Art of Animation, it’s called Landscape of Flavors.