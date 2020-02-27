This morning the Department of Health confirmed two more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the UK, increasing the total number of cases to 15. On top of that, yesterday (Feb. 26) three companies in London sent staff home amid suspected cases, leading many to wonder do I get paid sick leave if I'm sent home due to coronavirus? Unfortunately, the answer isn't exactly straightforward.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock on coronavirus & sick leave

Information regarding coronavirus and paid sick leave in the UK has somewhat vague for the past few weeks as the government got to grips with the outbreak. However, Health Secretary Matt Hancock made his position clearer yesterday, telling the House of Commons: "Those who need to self-isolate due to the coronavirus are entitled to sick leave." He later added: "Self-isolation on medical advice is considered sickness for employment purposes."

Who needs to self-isolate?

At the time of writing (Feb. 27), The Health Department has advised that you self-isolate if you have returned to the UK from:

Hubei province in China in the last 14 days, even if you do not have symptoms

Iran, lockdown areas in northern Italy or special care zones in South Korea since 19 February, even if you do not have symptoms

other parts of mainland China or South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan or Thailand in the last 14 days and have a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath (even if your symptoms are mild)

other parts of northern Italy (anywhere north of Pisa, Florence and Rimini), Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar or Vietnam since 19 February and have a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath (even if your symptoms are mild)

You should also self-isolate if you've been in contact with someone that has the virus or if you are awaiting test results to see whether you have it.

Am I entitled to paid sick leave if I self-isolate due to coronavirus?

Despite Hancock's announcement yesterday, the answer at this stage remains unclear.

The bottom line is, if you are displaying symptoms of coronavirus, that means you are unwell and are therefore entitled to paid sick leave (provided your employment status ticks all the boxes laid out by Citizen's Advice here.)

If you are worried you have coronavirus, but are not displaying symptoms, things are a little more complicated. As Sarah Evans, an employment law partner at JMW Solicitors, told the BBC "[t]here is no statutory right to pay if you aren't sick." Although workplace expert Acas has stated it is "good practice" for employers to treat self-isolation as sick leave (or holiday days) and the CIPD has said employers have a "strong moral responsibility" to do so, there are still no guarantees.

However, with the country currently on high alert about the outbreak, it's unlikely your employer will want you at the workplace if you are at all worried about having contracted the virus. And, as Evans told the BBC, "I don't think we will have many cases at tribunal where people have been sacked because they have followed government advice," says Ms Evans. "I don't think it's something most people should worry about necessarily ... I would expect to advise employers to accommodate what they can for as long as they can."

If you think you need to stay home, the best thing you can do is arm yourself with information about statutory sick leave as well as the guidelines set out by the government in regards to coronavirus and self-isolation and have a discussion with your employer.

It should also be noted that a spokeswoman for the Department for Work and Pensions has told the BBC that "people who are prevented from working because of a risk to public health are able to claim universal credit." They may also be entitled to contributory employment and support allowance, the spokesperson explained.