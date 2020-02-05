After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on Jan. 30, you might question whether flying during the coronavirus outbreak is safe. While certain flights will inevitably need to be rescheduled in the coming months, chances are the majority of people won't have to cancel travel plans at this point in time. Still, if you're concerned, doctors agree on a number of strategies for keeping yourself healthy on the way to and from any destination.

If you had plans to go to mainland China in the coming weeks, it's extremely likely that your plans are going to have to change. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's travel health notice for China is at warning level 3, which is the highest ranking and recommends people avoid "all nonessential travel to China" for the time being. The U.S. State Department has issued a similar travel notice.

Consequently, many airlines have since canceled upcoming flights between the United States and China for the next few weeks, at least. Delta has suspended relevant flights through to April 30, for example, and American Airlines has similarly paused all flights between the United States and China through to March 28. Many airlines are offering affected ticket holders the option to rebook their flights for a later date, or to receive a refund for the ticket. They're also offering rebooking options for those who have flights that connect in China, too. If you're not sure whether these suspensions affect your coming flight, you should contact your airline for clarification.

If, for whatever reason, you have a special exemption and are still flying to China in the foreseeable future, or are in China now and are planning to leave soon, doctors suggest you keep a close eye on your health. "For travelers coming in from China first, watch for any changes in your health for 14 days after leaving China," Dr. Jyoti Kini, M.D., a physician with Medical Offices of Manhattan, tells Bustle. "If you get a fever or develop a cough or difficulty breathing during this 14-day period, avoid contact with others. Call your doctor or healthcare provider to tell them about your symptoms and your recent travel."

Beyond minimizing your own concerns, though, it's critical to recognize that the fear around coronavirus is feeding a rise in anti-Asian and anti-Chinese racism. Amid reports of stereotyping and prejudice, the CDC specifically says, "Do not show prejudice to people of Asian descent, because of fear of this new virus. Do not assume that someone of Asian descent is more likely to have 2019-nCoV." If you notice someone spreading misinformation, you can try setting the record straight by debunking some of the more harmful myths surrounding the virus.

For people who are traveling in the near future to locations other than China, there's no reason to expect your flight will be cancelled. With that said, many people who are flying might still be worried about getting sick on the plane, or at an airport — and while this is understandable, it doesn't have to keep you from getting to where you need to go.

There are a few standard strategies you can take to keep yourself as safe from germs as possible while you travel. "People should take the same measures [for the coronavirus] that they do for the flu or any other virus," explains Dr. Janine Kelly, M.D., an attending physician at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. "Don’t touch surfaces that someone who has sick has touched. Wash your hands regularly and use sanitizer. Avoid contact with people who are sneezing and coughing." Dr. Mariea Snell, M.D., assistant director of the Online Doctor of Nursing Practice Program at Maryville University, tells Bustle that disinfectant wipes can also come in handy. As of Feb. 3, the CDC strongly recommended that Americans do not wear face masks, unless they personally know someone who is infected.

Ultimately, while traveling can increase the odds of your getting sick in general, it doesn't necessarily mean there's cause for alarm. "More people are getting infected with and dying from the flu than the coronavirus," Dr. Snell adds. "It is important to be safe but it's also important to not panic."

According to preliminary estimates from the CDC, the 2019-2020 flu season in the United States has claimed around 10,000 lives as of early February, and led to around 180,000 hospitalizations. As noted by Dr. Snell and Dr. Kelly, you can take preventative measures against the flu in the same way you would against the coronavirus: by washing your hands, minimizing exposure to those who are infected, and disinfecting potentially contaminated surfaces.

It's also worth noting that viruses, though often contagious, aren't necessarily as easy to contract as you might think. "Viruses can live on surfaces for usually a day or two [at the most]," Dr. Kelly points out. Of course, travel and health circumstances can change quickly with an outbreak, which is why it's helpful to follow the CDC and the WHO on social media to stay up to date.

Experts:

Dr. Mariea Snell, MD, assistant director of the Online Doctor of Nursing Practice program at Maryville University

Dr. Janine Kelly, MD, attending physician at Maimonides Medical Center

Dr. Jyoti Kini, M.D., primary physician at Medical Offices of Manhatta