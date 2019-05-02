So you've got the hang of cleansing your skin. Then 2018 came along and double cleansing became the method of choice. Now, triple cleansing is apparently a thing, making your beauty routine one step longer. But do you really need to triple cleanse or is it all just a big marketing stunt?

Most people are aware that cleansing is a crucial step in a skincare regime. As Allure explains, double cleansing was inspired by Korean beauty methods and involves using an oil-based cleanser first followed by a foaming or water-based formula. An oil-based cleanser can remove oils that your skin produces while the latter can remove that oil plus any leftover dirt and grime.

So what can a triple cleanse do? Well, it's supposedly the last step in ensuring a completely clean face. Adding an extra level of cleansing may leave your skin squeaky clean and allow any following skincare products such as moisturiser to work their magic in a deeper way.

"Triple cleansing can be beneficial for patients in urban populations with normal skin who wear sunscreen and/or makeup," dermatologist Anne Chapas told Allure. But another dermatologist, Gary Goldenberg, told the magazine that triple cleansing isn't suitable for everyone. "Overwashing, especially with the wrong product, can strip the skin of normal oil [levels] and produce dry, dull, and even irritated and inflamed skin."

The reason triple cleansing has become a thing is down to the rising level of pollutants in the air, reports Vogue. "The skin is an organ of absorption and your face is exposed to many harmful pollutants, chemicals, and bacteria, which are absorbed through the skin and cause uncontrolled inflammation," dermatologist Harold Lancer stated to the magazine. That explains why it's being marketed at people who live in cities and other urban locations.

If you do find that your skin's taken a battering from the environment, sticking to gentle formulas that aren't irritating is vital. This may take some trial and error, but, trust me, it'll be worth your while.

Here's a simple routine to follow. The first step can involve micellar water or cleansing wipes; something that will quickly remove makeup. The second part of the cleanse should be deeper and ideally come in the form of an oil-based cleanser. The last? Well, that can be a foamer or a simpler water-based solution. Packing the skin with a hydrating moisturiser or serum afterwards may help alleviate any dryness.

Personally, I prefer my skincare routine to be as minimal as possible. I don't have the time nor desire to up my cleansing factor to two, let alone three. But I'm also aware that skincare can be incredibly therapeutic for some. And if embarking on an extra cleansing step gives an additional five minutes of self-care each day, why not try it?

The triple cleanse trend, however, does bring me to another point. Will the 10-step routine become the 20-step regime? Will the triple cleanse become the quadruple cleanse? Will it become the norm to spend an hour soaking, cleaning, and nourishing your face each morning and night?

Perhaps I'm going a little overboard. It is, after all, up to each individual whether they want to be a slapdash skincare person or a serious serum aficionado. So you do you. And don't let anyone, or any brand, tell you otherwise.