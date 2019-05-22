The beauty industry is currently obsessed with fruits. And I mean obsessed. First, it was bananas. Then watermelon entered the fray. Now, it's all about pineapple. Before you go ahead and splash cash on the latest products infused with the tropical fruit, it's a good idea to analyse the benefits of pineapple skincare. Because, as many of you know, not every ingredient is right for all skin types.

Let's clear up what I mean by pineapple skincare. I'm not referring to smushing pure pineapple all over your face (although that theoretically could give you glowing skin). Instead, I'm talking about serums and scrubs infused with pineapple extract among other ingredients.

So what can this fruity extract do? Well, it's touted as a good exfoliant. This is due to its enzymatic content. Pineapple contains a mixture of enzymes called bromelain which, according to Elle, can be everything from a gentle exfoliator to an anti-inflammatory. “It’s great for acne-prone skin and those with pigment issues or dark spots," dermatologist Adarsh Vijay Mudgil told Well+Good.

Like many other fruits, pineapple also boasts an impressive antioxidant list. As Elle notes, the presence of vitamins C and E can help brighten and even out your complexion.

Yaroslav Danylchenko/Stocksy

Saying that, there are a few words of warning to take notice of. Firstly, don't expect pineapple extract to be a miracle worker. "Bromelain's molecular weight is too high, and therefore cannot penetrate beyond our dead layers," aesthetician Pam Marshall explained to Elle, adding that this means it's "only a superficial exfoliator." If you have significant pigmentation issues, you may need something slightly stronger.

Pineapple skincare may also not be the correct choice for people with sensitive skin. The same goes for dry skin types. If you fall into the latter category, make sure to combine it with a super hydrating product to boost the moisture levels of your skin.

Dermatologist Dr. Sabrina Uddin told The Zoe Report that she doesn't recommend using pineapple "in combination with other exfoliants — AHAs or BHAs — or retinoids, because bromelain can compound irritation." She also adds that anyone with a bee allergy should stay well away due to bromelain causing a potential allergic reaction.

The best tip? Start slow to see if pineapple is the right skincare ingredient for you. Here are a few products to experiment with.

Marc Jacobs Youthquake Hydra-Full Retexturising Gel Crème $59 Marc Jacobs Beauty This doesn't officially launch in the UK until the end of May, but you can buy it straight from the Marc Jacobs Beauty site for $59 (just over £46). A powerful moisturiser with the ability to both hydrate and remove dead skin cells, it is packed with pineapple enzymes among other things. It promises to hydrate skin for up to 24 hours and provide the ideal canvas for makeup. If you'd rather wait for the UK launch, keep an eye on Harvey Nichols' and Net-a-Porter's sites. Buy now

Herbivore Brighten Instant Glow Mask £38 Space NK Herbivore's cleansing mask contains a mixture of pineapple and papaya enzymes and Brazilian tourmaline gemstone. The former two aid with non-irritating skin resurfacing while the latter gives a natural-looking glow. Buy now

Kiehl's Pineapple Papaya Facial Scrub £24 Kiehl's Teeny tiny pieces of papaya and pineapple combined with grains of scrub work to gently exfoliate skin. A dose of natural vitamin oils ensure your complexion is left feeling soft and looking squeaky clean. Buy now