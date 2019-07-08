When it comes to your wedding day, you’re allowed a little extravagance. It’s your day to indulge in the opulent, to go all out, to do the most of the most of the absolute most. What I’m saying is you’re fully encouraged to order a separate wedding cake for your dog. Who’s going to stop you? The wedding police? You know what the wedding police definitely has? A K-9 unit that would most definitely indulge in a slice of cake.

Wichita-based Etsy shop House of Fur Baby is to thank/blame for enabling your obsession with your dog and bringing it into your wedding. For $25.99 plus shipping, you can treat all your four-legged wedding guests with a cake that says “I do too!” If you’ve got multiple furry friends partaking in the celebration and/or ceremony, there’s also a “We do too!” option. The dog-friendly cake is made with organic oat flour, applesauce, molasses, honey, peanut butter, baking soda, vanilla, ginger, and cinnamon. It’s decorated with bone-shaped treats, yogurt coating, and carob chips. (Carob is a legume that’s mildly sweet and used as chocolate substitute that’s caffeine-free, contains no actual chocolate, and is safe for your pup to eat.)

The 13.4 ounce round cake serves up to 8, per the product description. (I’m assuming that’s 8 dog serving sizes, but no one is stopping you, a human, from eating the dog cake.) The cake is also free of wheat, soy, and gluten if you’ve got a dog with a more sensitive stomach. Unlike you’re human-friendly wedding cake, this pup cake needs no refrigeration. (Though, the description does recommend keeping it covered to prevent the cake from hardening too much.)

It’s also shelf-stable for up to 6 months. So, you can order the cake in advance and even include your dog in your 6-month wedding anniversary. Listen, if you’re getting your dog a cake, half wedding anniversary is not out of the question.

I rarely recommend reading the comments or product reviews as they are often treacherous and full of nonsequiturs. However, if you want to see photos of dogs early awaiting a treat, the reviews for this wedding cake is where it’s at. “As you can tell from the picture, [my dog] can’t wait to dig in,” one customer wrote accompanied by a picture of a dog eagerly sniffing the cake. “I placed my custom orders very short notice, and everything is perfect and arrived on time!” (cc: everyone having a summer wedding.)

If you’re looking for other ways to make your dog a part of your wedding day, you have options. House of Fur Baby is selling more than a few of those options. They’ve got doggie bow ties. They’ve got doggie wedding collars. They even have wedding-themed leashes for your dog in case you’re planning on having your pup walk the aisle with you as well, a thing you can 100% do.

Yes, you can train your dog to walk down the aisle at your wedding. It takes the four Ps: practice, patience, and positive reinforcement. The fourth “p” is literally...pee. “Dogs — just like people — tend to have to go to the bathroom when they are nervous,” dog trainer Steffi Trott previously told Bustle. “You want to absolutely make sure that your dog has gone potty before he enters the church on your wedding day!”

If you’re really looking to include your dog in your wedding ceremony, there are dog bridesmaid dresses for sale, complete with coordinating bows. The outfit does not include shoes, much to the relief of dogs everywhere.

Honestly? I would get married again just for the opportunity to put my dog in a dress and make all my friends and family behold her elegance.