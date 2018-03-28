If you're a human being living in the world, you've probably asked yourself whether there's anything that this dude isn't good at. And now that Donald Glover says he wasn't "too busy" to work on Deadpool, it's clear that the 34-year-old is just as skilled at trolling and sick burns as he is everything else. The much-anticipated animated project was canceled on Sunday, leaving Marvel fans dismayed. But what would've been a simple announcement of a show's cancellation for anyone else, Glover turned into an opportunity.

Along with an 11-word statement insinuating that the parting may not have been entirely on his terms — "for the record: i wasnt too busy to work on deadpool." — the Atlanta star also tacked on something a lot more interesting: the receipts.

In a series of 14 tweets, the writer-director-producer-rapper-comedian uploaded a Deadpool "finale script" to his own Twitter feed. Whether it's intended as pure trolling or could conceivably work as its own episode isn't entirely clear. (Bustle reached out to Glover's reps for clarification on the tweets and to FX for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.) But no matter its provenance, the script presents a blisteringly hot take on the show, the network, and the entertainment industry itself. It's a meta look at what Deadpool could have been if the project moved forward, and also gives clues as to what could have potentially caused the network to pull the plug.

The animated superhero series had been set to debut on FXX later this year with Donald and his brother Stephen Glover as writers, executive producers, and showrunners. But after the project was scrapped on March 24, the Atlanta star wasted no time getting his version of events out there, alongside that of the network. On Saturday, FX Productions released a statement to Deadline explaining the parting of ways:

"Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series. FX will no longer be involved with the project."

FX also noted that their "ongoing relationship" with Marvel will remain intact and won't disrupt Legion, beginning its second season in April. Interestingly this implies that the collaboration between network and the studio is in good working order. So the only element left in question is the Glovers, who were working on the show in essentially every capacity. (When the cancellation news first broke, Bustle reached out to Glover's rep and ABC Signature for comment, but did not receive a response. FX had no comment.)

The easy assumption would be that Glover had too much on his plate, with his Atlanta duties, his music career, his comedy career, and his role as young Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Solo. Joining the Star Wars franchise alone is a huge time commitment, not to mention all the other balls the Community actor already had in the air. Although Glover didn't specify, that's likely why he spoke up the way he did, to nip that characterization in the bud.

His tweeted response challenged the potential misunderstanding both in the literal words of his statement, and what came along with it. He said he had time to spare and could easily have brought Deadpool home. And he proved it by knocking out a pitch-perfect finale script in record time.

Based on topical references to Beyoncé Bite-gate 2018, the Facebook controversy, and a plot centered on the white rhino Sudan who recently died in captivity, the script seems to have been written in the 48 hours before its release.

You know what those are? Receipts. And buried in every one is a peek at exactly how Glover felt about the entire process of trying to bring this show to life. Using Deadpool's voice, Glover seemingly lampooned both FX and Marvel with lines like, "Doesn’t Marvel have enough feel-good minority shows everyone supports but doesn’t watch?"

The character also wonders aloud whether racism might've been a factor, saying, "All the writers were black. And the references were pretty black too. I heard they went over the lunch budget ordering Jamaican food at least once a week . . . maybe we were alienating our white audience?"

They're potentially inflammatory words, but they do prove one thing: that you have to wake up pretty early to beat Glover to the punch. He clearly wanted this project to succeed, and if Deadpool's faux finale is any indication, he's willing to put in the work to convince his fans that he wasn't the problem.