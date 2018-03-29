Amid the news that the Roseanne reboot had the second-best ratings of any scripted show this year, President Donald Trump called to congratulate Roseanne Barr, according to Variety. The New York Times first reported the news and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, confirmed the call. For the most part, the internet is pretty appalled by the whole situation, believing he could be using his time in other ways. Meanwhile, Barr shared her own reaction on Good Morning America on March 29, telling the show it was "pretty exciting."

She recalled, "They said, ‘Hold please for the President of the United States of America’ and that was about the most exciting thing ever, and it was very sweet of him to congratulate us." Referring to her call with the president as a "friendly chat," Barr continued,

“We just kind of had a private conversation, but we talked about a lot of things. He’s just happy for me. I’ve known him for many years, and he’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years. It was just a friendly conversation about work and television and ratings.”

Given the current social and political climate, some have been displeased with Barr's support of the current commander-in-chief, yet there were still a ton of people who tuned in for her return to primetime TV. The showing exceeded expectations, bringing in 18.2 million total viewers for the debut, which Deadline reported is 10 percent more viewers than the original series finale 21 years ago.

Perhaps it was the nostalgia behind the show which drew in viewers, who were curious about how the Conner family has progressed over the past two decades. Or maybe it was Barr's staunch support of the Trump administration that helped capture the attention of supporters and naysayers of the president alike. Deadline suggested there may have been interest in how Roseanne would address Trump's presidency on the show, given the actor's real-life support of the 45th POTUS. Helping to drum up even more buzz, in the weeks leading up to the show's return, Barr spoke candidly about her political views.

Plenty of people were outraged upon learning that Trump phoned Barr about her TV success, particularly given the fact that, in the recent past, he reportedly failed to reach out to families of fallen soldiers or discuss members of the black community who were shot by police officers. Others brought up the fact that Trump fired Rex Tillerson via Twitter, yet took the time to call Barr.

1. "Anyone Else See Something Wrong Here?"

One Twitter user pointed out the police killing of an unarmed black man named Stephon Clark, which occurred earlier this month. It's an issue that Trump has yet to address himself, while press secretary Sanders called it a "local matter."

2. Never Forget

This person reminded everyone that Trump hadn't reached out to some families of servicemen who died protecting this country, yet took time to congratulate Barr on her ratings success.

3. Even Cecile Richards Weighed In

Planned Parenthood's Cecile Richards hopes that calling Barr will leave Trump with less time on his hands to "destroy our country and our lives."

4. Is This The Same Guy?

This commenter brought up that time that Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — via Twitter.

5. Eyes Rolled

Sharing the same sentiments about Trump's Twitter fingers, another social media responder can't get over the fact that the president managed to give Barr a call.

6. Compare & Contrast

Someone pointed out a major difference between former POTUS Barack Obama and current president Donald Trump's behavior.

7. Times Have Changed

Reflecting on Barr's controversial "Star-Spangled Banner" rendition in 1990 where the actor grabbed her crotch and spit, this Twitter user can't believe how much the times have changed.

8. Another Person Pointed Out A Call That Didn't Happen

Scott Beigel was one of the victims in the recent Parkland shooting. His mother told New York magazine that she hadn't heard from Trump at all. "I received no correspondence whatsoever. I received nothing from the White House," she said. "I got a beautiful letter from Marco Rubio. I’ve gotten letters from other congressmen. But no, nothing from the president."

9. "One Huge Leap Backwards"

One person feels that Roseanne's recent triumph is a "huge leap backwards for women" and did not mince words.

10. It's A Waiting Game

This social media commenter continues to wait on the president's congratulatory call to Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, whose movie already passed the $1 billion mark at the box office.

Though this latest news is sparking plenty of opinions, it seems to be another moment of Trump being Trump.