Everyone's favorite Nickelodeon power duo is returning to the small screen — but there's a catch. While walking the red carpet at the recent iHeartRadio Music Awards, Drake Bell addressed rumors about a possible Drake & Josh reunion, explaining that he and his former costar Josh Peck have discussed plans to work together once more.

Though Bell told E! News reporter Justin Sylvester that his and Peck's project is "not exactly Drake and Josh," he did confirm that the pair have been working on something exciting. "Josh and I have been talking. He's come up with some cool ideas. And, yeah, I can't really go into exactly what we're doing, but it's going to be really cool and exciting. I'm really excited to do it," Bell revealed.

The pair's decision to team up once again is the result of years of fans asking for Bell and Peck to share the screen one more time. "Everywhere we go we get, ‘When's the reboot? When's the reboot? When are you guys coming back?'" Bell said. Still, he admitted that "neither of us want to do a reboot," or a traditional revival, where fans would find out what life is like for Drake Parker and Josh Nichols.

"It had to be something cool, it has to be something creative, so, no, honestly I never thought that we would be coming back," he continued. "I think we've come up with something that's a little bit more creative and a little more exciting."

Though he declined to give any more details about the proposed project, Bell did explain that he and Peck — who first met while working together on The Amanda Show from 1999 to 2002 — knew right away that they worked well together. "I don't know what it is, but it works," he told E! News.

Until now, the main way that Drake & Josh fans have been able to check in with the former Nickelodeon stars is via Peck's YouTube channel, where he's shared plenty of adorable videos featuring his former costar. In August, Peck posted a video of himself announcing that he and wife Paige O'Brien were expecting their first child, and sharing the happy news with Bell. In the sweet clip, Bell proves their bond is long-lasting, by asking Peck if it's okay if the baby calls him "Uncle Drake" and promising to teach them to play the guitar. (Peck and O'Brien welcomed son Max Milo in December.)

Though Peck and Bell have remained friends since Drake & Josh ended in 2007, the pair have made no mention of whether or not their proposed reunion will include Miranda Cosgrove, who played Drake and Josh's devious younger sister, Megan, on the show. In October, Cosgrove revealed that she and Peck hadn't seen each other in "four years, five years," when she surprised her onscreen older brother in a YouTube video.

According to People the pair's reunion was orchestrated by David Dobrik, who reached out to Cosgrove in order to surprise his friend, Peck, on camera. And in true Megan fashion, the iCarly star made sure to throw a pie in Peck's face after the big reveal. Peck even made a reference to Cosgrove's character's deviousness when he shared a photo of the two of them from the reunion on Instagram, along with the caption, "She's so sweet yet so evil."

While it's hard to predict what, exactly, Bell and Peck have planned for their upcoming Drake & Josh "reunion," fans of the Nickelodeon show are likely thrilled to relive the glory days of the pair's goofy companionship.