Miami-area Drake fans received some disappointing news last week, when the rapper cancelled two consecutive shows along his Aubrey and The Three Migos tour (which he shares with the hip-hop trio) not long before they were scheduled to begin. Those still wondering why Drake cancelled his two recent concerts at Miami's American Airlines Arena will probably want to check out the musician's latest Instagram Story, where he apologized for the sudden cancellations and offered a little bit more insight into what was going on with him at the time.

In a lengthy message to fans early Sunday morning, Sept. 23, Drake explained what actually led him to cancel those shows in Miami last week. Contrary to an initial report from TMZ Friday afternoon, which claimed the cancellations were due to production complications, the rapper's latest comments reveal the issue was, comparatively, much more serious.

"I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows," he wrote, starting off Sunday's message. That said, the message's next sentence suggests Drake probably shouldn't need to apologize too much for the cancelled shows, since it sounds like the circumstances were pretty much entirely out of his hands.

"I got so ill so fast and I had never experienced anything like that in my life," he explained, before continuing on to acknowledge those hopeful concertgoers who might've felt upset by the cancellation news. To that end, Drake wrote,

"Unlike other show cancellations or date adjustments due to production issues this one fell on me and I just want to apologize because I hate letting down anyone who come to share these moments with us."

Again, Drake shouldn't need to apologize for getting sick. (It happens to the best of us, after all.) That said, if there were any doubts to the contrary before, Drake's new message assures he's definitely not letting his fans down. Much to the probable relief of any scorned concertgoers, his message also confirmed that last week's shows weren't really cancelled, just postponed. "Miami deserves 100 percent and I promise that experience when we return," he told fans in Sunday's message. As several outlets have noted, Drake's Miami tour dates will be rescheduled for Nov. 13 and 14, respectively.

Regardless of the rescheduled tour dates, it seems the state of Drake's health is the most important thing to keep in mind here. After reading through the rest of his message, it sounds like he is currently on the mend. (Thanks to a pair of Miami doctors and a nurse who "helped [him] with round the clock care," according to the rapper's IG message.) So at least fans can rest assured that there's no longer cause for concern, as far as the rapper's physical wellness goes.

Concluding Sunday's message, Drake offered some words of gratitude to his higher power before leaving the likes of social media with a triumphant parting thought. "Thank you god for allowing me to recover and continue. On we go," he finished.

So, while the tour's Miami ticket holders might be feeling a little sullen right now (what with the rescheduled tour dates nearly two months away, and all), perhaps they can at least take solace in knowing that Drake is OK, in good health, and getting ready to return to the stage. Here's to wishing him an entirely illness-free rest of the year.