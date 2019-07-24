Oh my lord is today going to be a good day. I can't even waste time with a big buildup, here's what you need to know — Dunkin' is trialing a Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich. That's right, your favorite donut chain has teamed up with Beyond Meat to create an actual plant-based breakfast sausage sandwich. The trial starts today in Manhattan and your feet cannot move fast enough.

Right now, they're only available at participating trial locations in Manhattan, BUT according to a press release provided to Bustle, the company has said there are plans to roll out these sandwiches nationwide. I can't even begin to express the level of excitement this brings out in me. For all plant-based eaters out there, this is a huge event. And, of course, you'll want to know what it tastes like.

Well — it looks like exactly the high-level of delicious you would expect from Dunkin'. This plant-based sausage patty is made with a mix of spices that were created specifically for Dunkin’ — and served on an English muffin with eggs and American cheese. Hopefully, a fully vegan option will be available soon, but this is a huge step.

"Dunkin' is truly an iconic brand and part of the fabric of so many communities," Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, said in a press release. "Partnering with them as the first U.S. restaurant chain to serve Beyond Breakfast Sausage represents not only an exciting moment for both of our companies, but a big step forward in making plant-based meat accessible and easy to enjoy, even while on-the-go. I look forward to seeing consumer reactions to the product offering and partnership."

I always knew this day would come, I just didn't know it would be so soon. It's just so, so beautiful.

And, if you live in New York, it gets even better. Not only is NYC where the sandwiches are being trailed, but today Dunkin’ is holding a special Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich tasting event. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, you can get free samples at participating Dunkin's in Manhattan — while supplies last.

If you happen to be in midtown, you should head to the Dunkin’ restaurant at 240 W. 40th Street — because they've got a bit of a celebration going on. The ceremonial first sample of the new sandwich will be served by Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, David Hoffmann, Dunkin’ Brands Chief Executive Officer and President, Dunkin’ U.S., and Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer for Dunkin’ U.S.. Talk about a party.

There are so many plant-based and vegan options out there, it's basically a whole new world compared to 10 — or even five — years ago. We've got tons of vegan ice cream options, in fact you can even get vegan Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Chunks to eat on the go. Hell, you can get vegan Ikea meatballs.

The world is a beautiful place for plant-based eaters these days, but fast food is definitely one area that has been lagging behind. The idea of a plant-based breakfast sausage being served somewhere as mainstream as Dunkin' is a huge win. Now, we just need a fully vegan sandwich — we can only hope it's on the horizon.