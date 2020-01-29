Love is in the air or maybe I’m just smelling coffee. Either way, Dunkin’ just announced its new Valentine’s Day line, and it will make your heart swoon. Or, at the very least, it’ll make your morning coffee run a little cuter.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Dunkin’ has a line of new pink velvet-flavored drinks that say “caffeine but make it fashion.” There’s a Pink Velvet Macchiato that combines espresso, red velvet cake flavor, and hints of cream cheese icing. There’s a Pink Velvet Latte that features a similar flavor profile and comes topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder. Both can be made either hot or iced depending on what you’re in the mood for.

But what exactly makes these drinks “pink velvet”? Mostly the color, in addition to the hard-to-describe, kind of chocolate-y flavor red velvet is known for. When you combine red velvet with milk, the drink turns into, as you might expect, a pink hue. But I’ll be honest: the Pink Velvet drinks look noticeably more pink when the espresso and pink velvet flavor are layered rather than mixed together. Combined, like in the Iced Pink Velvet Latte, the drink is more a pinkish brown than a pretty, pastel pink. What I’m saying is you’ll need to Instagram wisely or at least quickly, before the coffee settles. Taste-wise, however, they are likely as delicious and sweet as their name suggests.

Dunkin'

In addition to their pink drinks, Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day menu extends to donuts, of course. The chain is bringing back their signature heart-shaped donuts because the only thing better than a donut is a donut shaped like a heart. Dunkin's heart-shaped donuts will come in two flavors. The first is a Brownie Batter Donut, which is filled with chocolate brownie batter-flavored buttercreme and frosted with chocolate icing. The second is the Cupid’s Choice Donut, which is filled with Bavarian Kreme and frosted with pink strawberry-flavored icing. Both are topped with “Bling Sprinkles,” which are basically sparkles that you can eat. Both are beautiful in their own, donut-y way.

If you really want to go all out with the red/pink velvet this Valentine’s Day, you can enjoy Coffee-mate’s Red Velvet creamer in the morning, some Baileys Red Velvet in the evening, and a bunch of Red Velvet Kit Kats and Red Velvet Oreos all the hours in between. Dunk your Red Velvet Oreos in your Pink Velvet Latte. Spike your Pink Velvet Macchiato with some Red Velvet Baileys. Have your Pink Velvet Iced Latte and eat a slice of red velvet cake, too. There is truly no wrong way to enjoy red velvet.

Starting Jan. 29 and running throughout February, all of Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day-themed sweets and treats will be available at participating locations nationwide while supplies last. Here's to spending Valentine's Day with the one you love the most: coffee.