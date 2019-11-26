After eleven long weeks of competition, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten won Dancing with the Stars Season 28. The duo beat out three other couples to earn that Mirrorball trophy, and it was a hard fought victory. Fans who have followed Hannah's journey since she was on Colton Underwood's Bachelor season earlier this year are thrilled to see Hannah finally get a win. After all, it's been a long year for the Alabaman.

In January, Hannah was introduced to the world as one of the contestants on Colton's season. She worked her way far into the competition — despite some drama early on with fellow beauty pageant star Caelynn Miller-Keyes. But, ultimately, Hannah was sent home before she had a chance to introduce Colton to her family. From there, Hannah went on to be named the Bachelorette, and it seemed like she was finally going to get her own happily ever after just like Colton got. However, shortly after accepting Jed Wyatt's proposal during the show's finale, Hannah revealed that the two had split. Reports had come out that Jed hadn't been entirely honest about why he came on the show and had been dating another woman right before meeting Hannah. She'd decided to end things rather than forge ahead in the midst of all that drama.

Then came Dancing with the Stars. Hannah's journey on the show was far from easy. She didn't get perfect 10s every week. She struggled at times. She admitted she wasn't a natural performer and that she was just trying her best. She battled a rib injury, swollen feet, sleep deprivation, and fitting rehearsals in around a jam-packed appearance and performance schedule. But Hannah said during DWTS that she was glad it wasn't all smooth sailing because the experience helped her grow.

She joined the show fresh of her Bachelorette heartbreak and threw herself into something she knew almost nothing about. She not only got better each week, but she ultimately won the whole damn thing off sweat, tears, and perseverance alone (with an assist from her dance partner Alan, of course). Together, the two of them earned every mirror on that Mirrorball trophy. January through July wasn't necessarily the best time of Hannah's life — at least from the outside looking in. But, after her DWTS win, one could say it's all coming up roses for her now.