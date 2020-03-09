Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, and their daughter Zaya attented the Truth Awards on Sunday wearing the colors of the genderqueer flag. Their coordinated looks for Zaya Wade's red carpet debut were a custom design by suiting company Rich Fresh, and the flag tribute was all her idea.

A fan wrote on Twitter, "How genius that the Truth Awards outfits that @DwyaneWade, @itsgabrielleu, and their daughter Zaya donned reflect the genderqueer flag. Rich fresh was the suiting company," and Dwyane Wade responded "All Zaya@ WoW! Not bad for a 12 year old huh.”

Zaya recently came out as transgender, and her father shared his pride on Instagram, saying: “Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community.”

For her first red carpet appearance, the 12 year old wore a pair of black pants with a hot pink stripe, a bright green silk shirt and a matching tuxedo jacket. In her hands was a similarly-toned bright pink silk clutch. Dwayne chose a black-and-white suit and purple silk shirt, while Gabrielle complemented him in a color-blocked suiting look paired with a green silk camisole underneath.

The designer behind Rich Fresh also shared their outfits on Instagram saying, "Love is an action word @dwyanewade @gabunion. You guys really showed me what family support looks like."

The genderqueer flag was created in 2010 by Marilyn Roxie. It includes the color lavender to represent androgynes and androgyny, white to symbolize agender identity, and green, the inverse of lavender, as a nod to those who fall outside the gender binary.