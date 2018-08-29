Dr. Harmon will see you now ... through a creepy-looking fence. Dylan McDermott's AHS: Apocalypse photo with Evan Peters that he posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 29, shows his and Evan Peter's AHS: Murder House characters, Dr. Ben Harmon and his psychiatric patient Tate Langdon, respectively, on set in the Season 1 reunion of fans' dreams (nightmares?). "Just like old times..." McDermott captioned the shot.

And he certainly was correct. The picture easily could have been taken back in 2011 when Murder House launched the FX anthology series which is now heading into its eight season with Apocalypse. Peters' tousled blonde hair, angsty teen expression, and Kurt Cobain-inspired style — right down to the same exact green striped sweater he wore in Season 1 — immediately gave fans a major dose of nostalgia. The ever-handsome Ben also doesn't look to have aged a day as he gives a mysterious stare. Ghosts don't age anyway, though, right?

While the photo gives fans a major clue that Apocalypse — a crossover between Murder House and Coven — will gift fans their wish of more shared screen time between the pair, it also reveals the time of year the new season may take place. The iron fence (which looks an awful lot like one that guarded the titular murder house in some Season 1 scenes) is wrapped with dead leaves. That, combined with Peters' sweater, hints that the show will take place in the late fall or winter.

Or could it be nuclear winter? When FX released the AHS Season 8 teaser trailer, one of the first images fans got to see was a nuclear explosion, producing a giant mushroom cloud. That would certainly explain this season's title. Well, that and the fact that Tate fathered what is believed to be the "Anti-Christ" after raping Dr. Harmon's wife Vivien (played by Connie Britton) in Murder House. Being that it was also previously revealed that said demonic child, Michael, will be played this season by 30-year-old Cody Fern, there may be some sort of time jump involved as well.

“The story begins with the end of the world and then our world begins,” executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall said of the new season at the Television Critics Assn. press tour panel earlier this month, according to Variety. Woodall added that Apocalypse “starts in the real world [in a] very tangible and familiar [place],” also noting what becomes important is “the fantasy of what happens next.”

In addition to reprising the role of Tate, Peters will reportedly also be pulling double duty, playing a very different character: a "comedic hairstylist," according to co-creator Ryan Murphy. "The funny thing is, we shot Cult and it was very taxing on Evan," Murphy explained to Deadline during an April AHS pre-Emmy voting event. He added that he told Peters, "Your part this year is a comedic part. You are comedic and you play a hairstylist." Peters will also direct an episode this season, per Variety.

No stranger to playing multiple characters in a single season, Sarah Paulson is also directing Apocalypse's sixth episode — in addition to playing a whopping three characters: Murder House's Billie Dean Howard, Coven's Cordelia Foxx, and a mysterious character named Venable. McDermott, who also tagged Paulson in his photo with Peters, previewed the episode, sharing another on-set shot with both Paulson and Britton on Aug. 27, writing "Return to Murder House..."

Murphy first revealed Tate's return in a Aug. 28 Instagram photo, along with that of another once-deceased character: Coven's Madison Montgomery, played by Emma Roberts. The actress could be seen in all her glam campy glory "amongst the backyard bones at Murder House" in the bewitching photo. Roberts also shared the same photo, teasing, "Does the b*tch survive the #apocalypse?"

Surely this is only the beginning of the clues fans will get to unpack before AHS: Apocalypse debuts on Wednesday, Sept. 12.