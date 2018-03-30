Ed Westwick Has Been Accused Of Sexual Assault By A Fourth Woman

Another woman has come forward with allegations against former Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick. A fourth woman has accused Westwick of sexual assault, and she's filed a police report against the actor, Us Weekly reports. Bustle has reached out to Westwick's lawyer, as well as to an email address appearing to belong to the woman, Haley Freedman, and to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment, but did not receive any responses at the time of publication. Westwick previously denied other allegations of sexual assault against him, as seen in the statements below.

Warning: This article contains information about rape, which some may find triggering.

A rep for Freedman told Us Weekly that the police report was filed on Wednesday and that Freedman will meet with authorities next week. "I can confirm Haley filed a police report on Wednesday, regarding allegations that Ed Westwick raped her," Freedman's rep told the magazine. "She will be meeting with the district attorney next week." (Bustle reached out to the Los Angeles county district attorney's office who could not offer confirmation of this.)

In addition, an unnamed source told Us Weekly that Freedman has "evidence including personal medication information from her doctors to back up her claims against Ed Westwick." The source explained to the magazine that the police report filed this week "will remain confidential since there is private medical information" included in the documents.

The first accusation against Westwick came in November, when actor Kristina Cohen alleged that Westwick raped her. In a Facebook post, Cohen claimed that the rape occurred after she she fell asleep at the actor's home. Last week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Bustle that it is investigating Cohen's claim, after an earlier investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two other women, Aurélie Wynn and Rachel Eck, have also accused Westwick of sexual assault. Wynn claimed in November that Westwick raped her in 2014, and that same month Eck alleged that Westwick sexually assaulted her in 2014.

After Cohen published her Facebook post about Westwick, the actor shared a now-deleted response to the allegations on Twitter. "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape," Westwick wrote. In another deleted tweet, Westwick also denied Wynn's allegations, writing,

It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct. I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.

According to Us Weekly, Westwick's statements may have been removed from his Twitter account at his lawyer's request. "It's his lawyer's policy for people to not use social media," an unnamed source told the magazine.

The allegations have already affected Westwick's career. BBC 1 recast Westwick's role in Ordeal By Innocence, and BBC 2 stopped filming Westwick's series White Gold, which airs on Netflix globally. The BBC had originally planned to not air Ordeal By Innocence before deciding to recast Westwick's role. The drama will now air on BBC on this Sunday.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.