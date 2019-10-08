As a child, you probably dreamt up some incredible foods — I certainly did. Ice cream stuffed with gummy worms, sugar sandcastles, and a pizza that I could basically live in, because there are very few limits to childhood dreams. Well, now one of those dreams might just be coming true, because the new Kellogg's Eggo Bites Confetti Pancakes sound pretty much exactly something my five-year-old brain would have come up with in some kind of sugary fever dream. And yes, they're birthday cake-flavored.

These were spotted by Instagrammer @Markie_Devo alongside some amazing looking full-sized Eggo Confetti Waffles, but I'm always interested in something you can take on the go because, well, I'm a walking eater for sure. These mini-pancakes are a quick heat-and-eat snack that will make you feel like every day is full of birthday pancakes and celebration. Just throw the pack in the oven or microwave and you're good to go.

Of course, they are available in other flavors — you can get the pancakes in Maple and Blueberry, but you can also grab yourself some Mini French Toasts and Mini Waffles, if those are more your style. But the only mini option available is Confetti flavor seems to be the pancakes, so I'd head for those first.

So far it's a little difficult to find them on shelves, but they should be available wherever you get your Eggo products. Target has the Eggo Bites Chocolate Chip Pancakes available for $2.99, so you should expect to see them around the three dollar range.

If you're really desperate to get your hands on Confetti option, because birthday cake flavor is your life, then you can — but you're going to have to go big. You can currently get a 72-pack of these bad boys on Amazon for $85.88. Go on — I dare you. (I actually do not dare you, that sounds like a very foolhardy purchase indeed.)

For those true pancake fiends, it might be that a mini-pack just isn't enough — I feel your pain. But worry not, because there are some very good pancakes options at your doorstep. This month, you can get your hands on the Addams Family menu that just launched at IHOP, including Wednesday's Web-Cakes which come with frosting and chocolate syrup and whipped cream. Or if you prefer to indulge at home, Trader Joe's Buttermilk Protein Pancake Mix is a quick fix that takes all of the guesswork out of making pancakes so even someone like me can't mess it up. Or you can try a pancake recipe for one, if you want to have a little treat yourself moment that feels like self-care. Whichever you choose, I suggest throwing some extra baking chips on top, just for good measure.

There are a lot of different ways you can channel your inner child, but I have to say that the Kellogg's Eggo Bites Confetti Pancakes look and sound like they were actually invented by your inner child, in the best way possible. So if you want to follow your heart (and your tastebuds) while you live your life to the fullest, this is the way to do it. Eat up.