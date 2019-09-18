If you need to add a little sunshine to your life, look no further. There are a lot of ways to give yourself a little pick me up — anything from a moment of mindfulness to a shot of tequila — but this may be the most wholesome way I've seen yet. You can now get pastel baking chips that will turn your baking and snacking into a personal fairytale. These Yummallo Pastel Baking Chips are too pure for this world, but perfect for your mouth. Pastel purples, yellows, pinks, blues — they're pretty dreamy indeed.

Spotted by popular Instagram food account @ThreeSnackateers, you can use these little chips in all sort of baked goods or just, you know, eat them by the handful. Isn't that what chips are for? You shouldn't have to be a whiz in the kitchen to enjoy the deliciousness that these chips can bring.

"Check out these adorable pastel vanilla chips from Yummallo!" the post explains. "My first order of business was to add them to my pancakes. Amazingly delicious — a must try!"

And you don't have to break the bank to give your cookies and pancakes a little millennial pastel boost — in fact, you can snag a bag at Walmart for just $2.47. For that price, it's probably worth just keeping them on hand as a snack in case of any hangry moments or pastel-related emergencies. I've got a baby shower coming up that I feel like these could come in pretty handy for — but if you just want to use them for the 'gram, that's OK too. These tiny bits of chocolate heaven are as versatile as you need them to be.

If you like to add that little something extra onto your sweets and desserts, then there are plenty of ways you can get creative and add an extra dose of sugar where you need it most. These pastel chips are a good start, but you can also get McCormick Sugar and Spice blends if you need an extra sprinkle of goodness. They come in Birthday Cake, Blueberry Vanilla, Apple Cinnamon, Vanilla Cinnamon, and Lemon Ginger and can go on cookies, lattes, pancakes, directly on onto your tongue — whatever you need.

And that's just the beginning. Anyone with a chronic sweet tooth will know that the toppings and extras are often as good as the treat itself (says someone who proudly eats frosting straight each and every chance that I get). From Birthday Cake Cool Whip Mix-Ins to Unicorn Foam Topping to anything and everything Funfetti, have fun and go for it — because there is no such thing as too much of a good thing where desserts are concerned.

There is no wrong way to do dessert, but there is something so whimsical and wholesome about these little pastel baking chips. Maybe it's because it feels like they're clinging onto the last days of summer — or childhood — but they are infinitely appealing to the eye, all while being delicious. Add them to cookies, cupcakes, pancakes — or just eat them by the handful. When something is this delicious, there's no judgement at all.