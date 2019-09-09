This comedian has an important baby Sussex update. On Monday, Sept. 9, Ellen DeGeneres discussed her meeting with the royals on the season premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, according to E! News. DeGeneres also revealed which parent Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie, looks like the most. The talk show host and her wife Portia de Rossi spent time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in England over the summer to discuss wildlife conservation, but they had the opportunity to meet Archie as well.

During her opening monologue, DeGeneres discussed her afternoon with Markle and Prince Harry. "I got to hold little Archie, the baby," she said. "I fed Archie, I held Archie." The comedian went on to joke, "He weighs 15 pounds, which with the exchange rate I believe is $17 here." DeGeneres was not able to snap a picture of baby Sussex, telling the audience that she didn't feel like it was appropriate to ask for a photo.

Instead, she brought up a silly rough sketch of the baby for the audience, and shared that the baby looks most like Prince Harry. After pulling up the drawing, DeGeneres said:

"He looks like Harry. He has a body, but I just did the face for y'all. He actually has a perfectly circular head. He looks just like Harry and he had more hair than I did at the time."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Markle and Prince Harry have largely opted to keep family life private, though they have shared a few glimpses of their son with followers. On Father's Day, the House of Sussex posted a baby photo of Archie with Prince Harry on Instagram, captioning the picture, "Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex."

In July, Markle and Prince Harry shared family photos from Archie's christening ceremony on Instagram as well, including a picture of the couple holding their newborn son.

In addition to the baby details, DeGeneres had plenty of kind words for the couple, and joined the growing list of celebrities condemning negative press coverage of the royals. "Seriously, they are so amazing. They are the cutest couple, and so down-to-earth," she said. "I hate it, I see them get attacked and it's not fair. They're just two of the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. They're doing so much good for the world."

The comment wasn't the first time the talk show host stood up for the couple. On Monday, Aug. 19, DeGeneres defended Markle and Prince Harry on Twitter amid criticism of the couple's recent travel via private jet. She tweeted:

"Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better."

On her show, DeGeneres also went on to discuss the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's philanthropy, and how she plans to collaborate with the family. She said:

"Portia and I talked to them about all the conservation work they're doing for wildlife, and they're doing all this work in Botswana for elephants, and I love that, and they like what I'm doing for the gorillas in Rwanda. So, we're going to all do something together."

In 2017, Markle and Prince Harry visited Botswana to volunteer with Elephants Without Borders, according to People. The organization uses satellite collar technology to prevent elephant poaching. Prince Harry is also a president of African Parks and a patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana. Meanwhile, DeGeneres and de Rossi manage The Ellen Fund, which focuses on securing a future for wild mountain gorillas in Rwanda, according to the organization website.

It seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made new friends in DeGeneres and de Rossi. Given their shared interest in wildlife preservation efforts, these two couples have plenty to bond over in the future. And lucky for fans, this could mean DeGeneres spilling more baby Archie details as well.