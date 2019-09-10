Emily Simpson of Real Housewives Of Orange County has a lot going on. She's a mother of three children. She's a party planner by night and a lawyer by day. She's a wife. And, she's been entrusted in dealing with all of the above while her husband, Shane, is out studying for the bar exam. Oh, and she's a Real Housewife. Can you say, "not getting much sleep these days?" Emily must be OK with it all, because Emily's Instagram shows that the Real Housewives Of Orange County star is still as fabulous as ever — even if she's making us all wonder how she does it.

Life has been pretty stressful for Emily in Season 14 of Real Housewives Of Orange County because she's been tasked with so many things at once. Shane needs to be completely away from their house in order to study (again) for the biggest test of his career, and Emily needs help. We're definitely going to see more about how this dynamic plays out as the season continues, but though Emily is juggling a ton of things, she's making it look pretty damn good.

It's not easy, but Emily is basically Superwoman basically. Really. Take a look.

She's Hanging With Her Kids & Making Some Cash

Say what you want about sponsored content, but it's a brilliant way to monetize an Instagram following and make it work to your advantage. Emily is happy to shill items her family already loves online, and this post with her kids shows it. Why waste all of those followers? Your kids are already on TV. Let's use them to pay for their college educations in 15 years, OK?

She's Still Getting A Workout In

When life gets super busy, it's hard to get a workout in. But think of how much better you feel after you get those endorphins up and down and pumping. Emily must recognize this, because there are plenty of pics on her Instagram of her exercising. You have to take care of yourself first before you can take care of everyone else.

She's Inspiring Body Positivity

Whether it's a boudoir shoot with the caption, "You can be a damn good mom AND be sexy. They are not mutually exclusive" or a post about how she's taking her pain management into her own hands, Emily is all about celebrating herself. As she should, thankyouverymuch.

She's Celebrating Her Husband

Shane and Emily are admittedly not having the best of times on Real Housewives Of Orange County, but hey — that's what marriage is sometimes. But both Emily and Shane are committed to making their partnership work, and that means celebrating the little things — birthdays, Fridays, good days, and bad days. These two are still doing that.

We may be seeing Emily sweat just a little bit on Real Housewives Of Orange County, but it must be short-lived — because it surely seems like she's living one heck of an inspiring life right now. Can we all be Emily when we grow up?