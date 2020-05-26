The coronavirus pandemic may have changed our summer plans and kept many of us confined to our teeny, tiny apartments, but it's also produced a new meme trend that is bringing all of us together for a good laugh, even if it is just on the internet. The "My Plans vs. 2020" meme is meant to symbolize all the ways 2020 has destroyed our plans and expectations for the upcoming year, using a variety of pop culture comparisons. So naturally, it didn't take long for a few Grey's Anatomy-themed memes to come out of the woodwork — one of which has already been given the McSteamy stamp of approval.

On Tuesday, May 26, Eric Dane, who portrayed the hunky plastic surgeon Mark Sloan aka McSteamy on the medical drama for several seasons, took to Twitter to tweet out one particular "My Plans vs. 2020" meme that pays homage to his character in the most heartbreaking (yet highly accurate) way. The side-by-side images show McSteamy showing off some of his best, uh, assets as he makes plans for the future. But then 2020 comes along and we're left with the tragic image of him sitting next to Lexi, the love of his life, moments after she dies in a devastating plane crash.

The photos are sure to bring up some conflicting memories for Grey's fans, who remember all too well how Mark and Lexi's love story ended (spoiler alert: Mark later died in the same episode). Dane's comment on the meme was kept short and sweet, writing, "Oh well" alongside a sad face emoji, but he seems to agree that it's an accurate comparison of the way 2020 appears to be going thus far.

This isn't the only Grey's Anatomy tribute to come out of this Twitter trend. Several other fans have found various ways to convert classic Grey's moments into the meme. Even Kate Walsh, who played Addison Montgomery on the show, got in on the action last week, using the meme to celebrate the anniversary of when her character met Meredith Grey for the very first time.

Then, of course, those who are still hurting from the big Jo and Alex split from earlier this year knew the perfect way to encapsulate their feelings on the matter while also demonstrating the full-on nightmare this year has become.

Grey's Anatomy's season may have ended early this year, thanks to halted production, but it's comforting to know that it can still be here for us in our time of need — and when a good meme is called for.

